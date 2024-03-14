Big Lots supports the American Heart Association's Life is Why campaign as they champion women's heart health

For the fourth year in a row, Big Lots has raised funds and awareness for women's heart health through participation in the American Heart Association's Life is Why point-of-sale donation campaign.

During the month of February, American Heart Month, customers were invited to help women live longer, healthier lives by donating to the American Heart Association at the register; raising more than $1 million for heart health education, prevention, and research.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its fourth year, Big Lots is supporting the work of the American Heart Association, the world's leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, through Life Is Why™. This annual cause marketing campaign is designed to raise awareness and funds as customers celebrate their reasons to live healthier, longer lives – by giving.

During the month of February, more than 1,300 Big Lots retail locations invited shoppers to donate at checkout to support the mission of the American Heart Association. This year, Big Lots customers contributed more than $1 million to the American Heart Association during the campaign, bringing the four-year fundraising total to over $4.1 million.

"We're continually inspired by the incredible generosity of our customers and their commitment to bettering heart health outcomes for women," said Bruce Thorn, president and chief executive officer of Big Lots. "Heart disease affects not only our families and loved ones but also disproportionally impacts women. This stark reality drives our passion to make a difference. That's why Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation continue to support the American Heart Association and their work to advance education, awareness and research for women's heart health."

In addition to supporting the mission through customer donations at the register, the Big Lots Foundation has supported the American Heart Association for more than a decade as part of its on-going commitment to supporting healthcare causes in the community.

The Foundation is a proud national supporter of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement, and over the next three years, has committed $1.5 million to support this transformative initiative. Go Red for Women empowers women to take charge of their heart health by raising awareness of heart disease and stroke as the number one killer of women, educating women about prevention and healthy behaviors, and addressing clinical care gaps of women's greatest health threat.

"As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Go Red for Women movement and the 100th anniversary of the American Heart Association, we recognize the bold moves making it possible to address inequities, remove barriers and advance opportunities to improve women's health," said Nancy Tobbe, executive director for the Central Ohio American Heart Association. "With support from Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation, we'll continue to empower women to live longer, healthier lives."

Donations through the Life is Why campaign – no matter the amount – allow the Association to implement initiatives such as:

Fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients;

Train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually;

Support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.

To learn more about the Life Is Why campaign please visit www.heart.org/lifeiswhywegive.

About Big Lots

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is America's Discount Home Store, operating more than 1,300 stores in 48 states, as well as an ecommerce store with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities. The Company's mission is to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots" by offering bargains to brag about on everything for their home, including furniture, décor, pantry essentials, kitchenware, pet supplies, and more. For more information about the company or to find the store nearest you biglots.com.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for a century. During 2024 - our Centennial year - we celebrate our rich 100-year history and accomplishments. As we forge ahead into our second century of bold discovery and impact our vision is to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

SOURCE Big Lots, Inc.