Big Lots Supports The Kids Mental Health Foundation with "Kindness Kit Challenge" in observance of World Mental Health Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (OTC: BIG) announced today in observance of World Mental Health Day (October 10), a special four-day promotion to assist children in local communities. The Kindness Kits Challenge, part of Big Lots' Kids Mental Health Foundation (KMHF) fall point-of-sale campaign, will dedicate funds raised at the register from October 10-13 to distribute kindness kits to local elementary schools in communities near Big Lots store locations.

Beginning in September and continuing through October, Big Lots customers have been able to round up their purchases or donate $1, $2, $5, or more at checkout. Dollars raised through the campaign support The Kids Mental Health Foundation's vision to create a world where mental health is a vital part of every child's upbringing, and adults have the skills to help kids face and manage life's challenges before a mental health crisis or concern.

"We live in a world where kids' physical and mental health are not treated the same," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "This campaign is so important because it raises dollars for the important work of The Kids Mental Health Foundation, and it also helps share resources and break stigmas in our store communities. We continue to see overwhelming support for this cause from communities nationwide, reflecting the generosity and compassion of our customers and associates."

The Kids Mental Health Foundation created Kindness Kits to provide teachers and students with the resources needed to encourage kindness in the classroom while developing mental wellness skills. Each kit comes with curriculum and materials for 30 students, or one classroom. Studies show that practicing kindness is beneficial for the mental health and well-being of children by reducing stress and negative emotions while increasing their sense of happiness and belonging. Kindness in the classroom can help kids feel more connected to their classmates, build empathy, and reinforce important social skills that support healthy development.

"The Kids Mental Health Foundation continues to lead the way in promoting mental health for children across the country," said Ariana Hoet, PhD, executive clinical director of The Kids Mental Health Foundation and pediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children's Hospital. "We sincerely appreciate Big Lots' continued partnership, which allows us to distribute thousands of free resources to help parents, caregivers, and teachers build daily habits that promote children's mental wellness. Just like most adults know what kind of habits to build in children for their physical health, these resources promote the behaviors needed to promote mental health."

Earlier this year, Big Lots' spring point-of-sale campaign in April and May raised over $2 million for The Kids Mental Health Foundation. In addition to the annual fundraising campaigns, Big Lots has been pivotal in supporting several key initiatives to advance children's mental health. In 2015, Big Lots made a $50 million commitment to Nationwide Children's Hospital to fund the construction of the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion, the largest facility of its kind dedicated to pediatric mental health on a medical campus in the U.S. It features inpatient and outpatient services, a Psychiatric Crisis Department and research facilities.

Big Lots also supports scholarships for aspiring mental health professionals and sponsors various community outreach programs, such as the On Our Sleeves 5K, which raises funds for The Kids Mental Health Foundation.

Please visit The Kids Mental Health Foundation website for more information about the organization's work and how you can support children's mental health.

About Big Lots

Big Lots is one of the nation's largest closeout retailers focused on extreme value. The Company is dedicated to being the big difference for a better life by delivering bargains to brag about on everything for the home, including furniture, décor, pantry and more. It fulfills its mission to help customers "Live BIG and Save LOTS" with sourcing strategies to grow extreme bargains through closeouts, liquidations, overstocks, private labels, and value-engineered products. The Big Lots Foundation, together with the Company's customers, associates, and vendors, has delivered more than $176 million of philanthropic support to critical needs in hunger, housing, healthcare, and education. For more information, to shop online, or to find a store near you, please visit biglots.com.

About Kids Mental Health Foundation

The Kids Mental Health Foundation, created by Nationwide Children's Hospital, is the leading organization promoting mental health for children in the United States. To achieve its vision to build a world where mental health is a vital part of every child's upbringing, more than 1,000 mental health professionals and researchers at Nationwide Children's, in partnership with other trusted experts, provide real-world knowledge and expertise to power the Foundation's free educational videos, guides and curriculum. Launched in 2018 as The On Our Sleeves Movement for Children's Mental Health, the organization recently expanded its mission as The Kids Mental Health Foundation to reflect the belief that emotional and physical wellbeing should be treated the same. Learn more at www.kidsmentalhealthfoundation.org

SOURCE Big Lots, Inc.