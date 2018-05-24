FIRST QUARTER RESULTS



WHAT: Big Lots, Inc. invites you to listen to the live audio webcast of its First Quarter Conference Call



DATE: Friday, June 1, 2018



TIME: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time



WHERE: Big Lots is hosting the live webcast through the Investor Relations section of its website at http://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/. To listen to the call, click Register Now on the Investor Relations page at least 10-15 minutes before the broadcast begins.

If you are unable to join the live webcast, an archive of the call will be available at http://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/ in the Investor Relations section of our website after 12:00 noon Eastern Time and will remain available through midnight Friday, June 1, 2018. A replay of this call will be available beginning June 1 at 12:00 noon Eastern Time through June 15 by dialing 1.888.203.1112 (Toll Free USA/Canada) or 1.719.457.0820 (Toll International), and entering the Replay Passcode 5522371 .

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-lots-to-broadcast-first-quarter-2018-conference-call-300654616.html

SOURCE Big Lots, Inc.

