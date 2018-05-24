Big Lots To Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Conference Call

Big Lots, Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) will host a conference call live at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, June 1, 2018 to discuss first quarter fiscal 2018 results.

Friday, June 1, 2018


8:00 a.m. Eastern Time


Big Lots is hosting the live webcast through the Investor Relations section of its website at http://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/. To listen to the call, click Register Now on the Investor Relations page at least 10-15 minutes before the broadcast begins.

If you are unable to join the live webcast, an archive of the call will be available at http://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/ in the Investor Relations section of our website after 12:00 noon Eastern Time and will remain available through midnight Friday, June 1, 2018.  A replay of this call will be available beginning June 1 at 12:00 noon Eastern Time through June 15 by dialing 1.888.203.1112 (Toll Free USA/Canada) or 1.719.457.0820 (Toll International), and entering the Replay Passcode 5522371.

 

