Big Lots To Broadcast First Quarter 2019 Conference Call

News provided by

Big Lots, Inc.

May 23, 2019, 16:05 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) will host a conference call live at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 31, 2019 to discuss first quarter fiscal 2019 results and provide management's guidance for sales and earnings expectations for fiscal 2019.

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS 


WHAT:     

Big Lots, Inc. invites you to listen to the live audio webcast of its First Quarter Conference Call



DATE:    

Friday, May 31, 2019


TIME:        

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time


WHERE:    

Big Lots is hosting the live webcast through the Investor Relations section of its website at http://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/. To listen to the call, click Register Now on the Investor Relations page at least 10-15 minutes before the broadcast begins.

If you are unable to join the live webcast, an archive of the call will be available at http://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/ in the Investor Relations section of our website after 12:00 noon Eastern Time and will remain available through midnight Friday, June 14, 2019.  A replay of this call will be available beginning May 31 at 12:00 noon Eastern Time through June 14 by dialing 1.888.203.1112 (Toll Free USA/Canada) or 1.719.457.0820 (Toll International), and entering the Replay Passcode 6062298.

SOURCE Big Lots, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biglots.com

Also from this source

Big Lots Raises $2.6 Million Dollars During Its Spring "Serve...

Big Lots Announces National Fundraising Campaign Benefitting...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Big Lots To Broadcast First Quarter 2019 Conference Call

News provided by

Big Lots, Inc.

May 23, 2019, 16:05 ET