Big Lots To Broadcast Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Aug 22, 2019, 16:05 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --  Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) will host a conference call live at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 30, 2019 to discuss second quarter fiscal 2019 results and provide management's guidance for sales and earnings expectations for fiscal 2019.

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

WHAT:

Big Lots, Inc. invites you to listen to the live audio webcast of its Second Quarter Conference Call



DATE: 

Friday, August 30, 2019


TIME: 

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time


WHERE:

Big Lots is hosting the live webcast through the Investor Relations section of its website at http://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/. To listen to the call, click Register Now on the Investor Relations page at least 10-15 minutes before the broadcast begins.

If you are unable to join the live webcast, an archive of the call will be available at http://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/ in the Investor Relations section of our website after 12:00 noon Eastern Time and will remain available through midnight Friday, September 13, 2019.  A replay of this call will be available beginning August 30 at 12:00 noon Eastern Time through September 13 by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (Toll Free) or 1-201-612-7415 (Toll), and enter the Replay Conference ID: 13694043.

