Big Lots To Host Investor Day At The New York Stock Exchange On Monday, March 9, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) announced today the dates of two upcoming investor events. The company will host an investor day at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, March 9, 2020. The investor day will feature members of the Big Lots leadership team discussing the strategic transformation of the company followed by a guided tour of the Big Lots store located in North Bergen, NJ.

A live video webcast of the morning session of the investor day will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Big Lots website at http://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/ from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020. An archive of the video webcast will remain on the company's website through Monday, March 23, 2020.

Big Lots also announced the company will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter fiscal 2019 results and provide management's guidance for sales and earnings expectations for fiscal 2020.

A live audio webcast of the earnings conference call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Big Lots website at http://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/. An archive of the audio webcast will remain on the company's website through Thursday, March 12, 2020.

In addition, a replay of the earnings conference call will be available from Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through Thursday, March 12, 2020 by dialing 877.660.6853 or 201.612.7415 and entering the Replay Conference ID: 13698571.

For more information on the investor events, please contact the Big Lots Investor Relations department at investor_relations@biglots.com or at 614.278.6622.

