Big Lots To Participate At The Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) announced today it is participating in the Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference being held in New York City, New York.

Bruce Thorn, President & CEO, Jonathan Ramsden, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, and Andrew Regrut, Vice President, Investor Relations, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 5, 2019 which will be broadcast live beginning at approximately 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. This live audio webcast will be available through the Investor Relations section of our website at https://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/.

If you are unable to join the live webcast, an archive will be available through the Investor Relations section of our website at https://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/ after 2:00 pm Eastern Time and will remain available through midnight September 12, 2019.

About Big Lots, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a discount retailer operating 1,415 BIG LOTS stores in 47 states with product assortments in the merchandise categories of Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories. Our mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. We strive to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to our customers through surprise and delight, being a "best places to work" culture for our associates, rewarding our shareholders with consistent growth and top tier returns, and doing good in our communities as we do well. For more information about the Company, visit www.biglots.com.

