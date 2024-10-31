Big Lots Unveils Holiday Shop and Launches "Falloweenmas" One-Day Event on November 1

November 1 Falloweenmas Events offers additional savings on top of bargain pricing for seasonal fall, Halloween, and Christmas items

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots (OTC: BIG) announces the opening of its Holiday Shop with a special one-day sale event, "Falloweenmas," taking place on Friday, November 1. This unique event offers a mash up of incredible deals on seasonal items across fall, Halloween, and Christmas holiday decor, making it the perfect opportunity to stock up on festive items for the season.

Celebrate Falloweenmas at Big Lots with:

75% off all In Store Halloween Decor

50% off all Fall Decor

30% off all Christmas Decor and Trees

"With a shorter window between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, we're rolling out early deals that cater to everyone on your gift list. We're dedicated to bringing you unbeatable value and a shopping experience that sparkles with joy. Join us as we celebrate the spirit of the season and make saving a part of your festivities." said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots.

At Big Lots, every Friday is Black Friday throughout the holiday season. Now through December 6th, each Friday will feature Black Friday-level sales events, including special one-day deals up to 50% off. Each week's deal will be revealed on Thursday morning and available to shop Friday.

Shoppers are encouraged to sign up for the BIG Rewards program for free. Members will receive the latest bargain news directly in their email inboxes or by text. Sign up at biglots.com/rewards.

About Big Lots

Big Lots is one of the nation's largest closeout retailers focused on extreme value. The Company is dedicated to being the big difference for a better life by delivering bargains to brag about on everything for the home, including furniture, décor, pantry and more. It fulfills its mission to help customers "Live BIG and Save LOTS" with sourcing strategies to grow extreme bargains through closeouts, liquidations, overstocks, private labels, and value-engineered products. The Big Lots Foundation, together with the Company's customers, associates, and vendors, has delivered more than $176 million of philanthropic support to critical needs in hunger, housing, healthcare, and education. For more information, to shop online, or to find a store near you, please visit biglots.com.

