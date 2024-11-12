Big Mozz® Takes Flavor to the Next Level with Super Ranch™ and Flamin' Mozz™ Sticks

News provided by

Big Mozz™

Nov 12, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Mozz™, maker of the first-ever premium mozzarella stick, is thrilled to announce the launch of two bold new flavors: Big Mozz Sticks® Super Ranch™ and Big Mozz Sticks® Flamin' Mozz™. These new offerings push the boundaries of snack innovation with their unique and intense flavor profiles, taking the beloved mozzarella stick to a whole new level of excitement.

Big Mozz Sticks® Super Ranch™
The classic Big Mozz Stick® has been given a zesty makeover with the introduction of Super Ranch™. This new flavor features a buttermilk ranch coating that infuses every bite with a creamy, tangy punch—no sauce packet needed. The Super Ranch™ sticks are crafted with Big Mozz's signature 100% real, fresh ingredients, ensuring a stretchy, cheesy experience that's ready in minutes from your air fryer. Big Mozz Sticks® Super Ranch™ are now available at BigMozz.com, and are hitting Whole Foods shelves now.

Big Mozz Sticks® Flamin' Mozz™
For those who like their snacks with a bit of heat, Flamin' Mozz™ is the perfect choice. This fiery twist on the classic mozzarella stick comes with a hot and bold coating that builds heat with every bite. Made with the same high-quality, fresh mozzarella and bold seasoning, Flamin' Mozz™ provides a spicy kick that's sure to ignite your taste buds. Big Mozz Sticks® Flamin' Mozz™ are now available at BigMozz.com.

"We're thrilled to introduce Super Ranch™ and Flamin' Mozz™ as game-changers in the mozzarella stick world," said Matt Gallira, Founder of Big Mozz. "These bold, flavor-packed creations aren't just new—they're here to spice up what's been a sleepy category for too long. We like to say it's easy to be better, and you can take your snacking game to a whole new level with crazy flavor and a big stick to match."

About Big Mozz
Big Mozz is dedicated to transforming the mozzarella stick experience with premium ingredients and innovative flavors. Since its inception in 2015, Big Mozz has been on a mission to offer the best-tasting, authentically crafted mozzarella sticks. From food festivals to retail shelves, Big Mozz continues to lead the way in redefining what a mozzarella stick can be. Find Big Mozz in the freezer aisle at major retailers like Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, ShopRite, and online at BigMozz.com.

For more information, visit BigMozz.com and follow us on Instagram @BigMozz for the latest updates and cheese pulls.

Media Contact: Rachel Powell | [email protected] | 516.314.7730

SOURCE Big Mozz™

