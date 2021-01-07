Big Nate by Lincoln Peirce Celebrates 30th Anniversary

"Big Nate is a hero of tens of millions of middle-grade children around the world," said Andy Sareyan, CEO of Andrews McMeel Universal, syndicator of the Big Nate strip and publisher of the Big Nate comic collections. "The only thing they might enjoy more than reading Big Nate would be joining him, Francis, Teddy, Jenny and other students in the fictional P.S. 38 classroom. Andrews McMeel Universal is delighted to celebrate this milestone with Lincoln and his creation."

Noted by School Library Journal as "good, clean fun with a subversive side that makes it genuinely appealing to kids," Big Nate draws young readers and engages them in a way that thrills parents and teachers alike. Fans delight in following his exploits and look forward to many more escapades in the decades to come.

About Andrews McMeel Universal

Andrews McMeel Universal is a global, independent and integrated media partner to creators of inspirational content, comics, and illustrated humor. It distributes creator content through global syndication; book, calendar, and greeting card publishing; digital consumer experiences; and entertainment licensing. For additional information, please visit andrewsmcmeel.com.

