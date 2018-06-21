Big Nerd Ranch Ranked No. 1 Android App Developer in Atlanta

ATLANTA, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Nerd Ranch is pleased to announce its ranking in Clutch's annual research on the Most Highly Recommended B2B Service Providers in Atlanta. Among other industry leaders, Big Nerd Ranch was ranked No. 1 in the Android App Development category. This rating was based in part on Reviews, Client Experience and Market Presence.

Big Nerd Ranch's Android team has made significant contributions to the developer community in 2018 with the release of "Kotlin: Big Nerd Ranch Guide" as well as accessible Kotlin training classes. According to Nikki Porter, Big Nerd Ranch's marketing director, "We are humbled by the intense demand for our Android experts this year. In addition to partnering with our corporate clients, we are excited about participating in new events like the upcoming KotlinConf in Amsterdam where we will offer a dedicated track of training to conference attendees."

Leveraging the expertise from their renowned instructors, Big Nerd Ranch partners with Fortune 500 companies to build five-star apps that their audience will value. Big Nerd Ranch has partnered with industry-leading companies including Amazon, Facebook, Nextdoor and Google.

Here is what Google had to say: "Big Nerd Ranch is a trusted partner for Google. Their deep knowledge and expertise in technical training has proven invaluable over the years; they are innovative, reliable and provide first-rate trainings to Googlers. I look forward to working with them for years to come." - Kevin O'Malley, Director, Engineering at Google

In addition to being listed as the Top Android App Dev Company in Atlanta, Big Nerd Ranch also ranked in the top three of the following categories:

Mobile app development

Software development

Ruby on Rails training

About Big Nerd Ranch

Established in 2001, Big Nerd Ranch specializes in client mobile product development and expert team training from the brightest developers and designers in the industry. Our developers and designers are also instructors, teaching immersive bootcamps that have improved the careers of thousands of developers while supplementing their training with The Frontier screencast subscription service. Trusted by Fortune 500s and startups alike, our app development services have helped clients across the globe grow their businesses and engage their customers. We write best-selling books that guide the mobile industry, setting the standard for mobile development and helping developers stay up to speed on the latest and greatest across a range of platforms. bignerdranch.com

