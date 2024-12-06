Big News!! Best Sac Homes Group Partners with LPT Realty

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Sac Homes Group, the #1 real estate team in Sacramento for four consecutive years and consistently ranked among the top five teams in California, is excited to announce a major new chapter in its journey.

After years of leading the Sacramento real estate market, we are proud to partner with LPT Realty, a cutting-edge brokerage revolutionizing the real estate landscape. This partnership is set to elevate our service, create innovative opportunities, and enhance support for both our agents and valued clients.

A Bold Transition for Growth and Excellence

Founder Suneet Agarwal has also made the strategic decision to close Big Block Realty North, the independent brokerage that became a Sacramento legend in just five years. Reflecting on this move, Suneet shared:

"Building Big Block Realty North has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my career. In five short years, we established a brand synonymous with excellence, innovation, and community impact. This transition to LPT Realty is a decision to focus even more on what I love—empowering agents, serving clients, and driving results."

Why LPT Realty? A Vision for the Future

The real estate industry is evolving at a rapid pace, with rising client expectations, increasing regulations, and the demand for innovative marketing tools. LPT Realty addresses these challenges with unmatched resources and support, offering agents:

Pre-IPO stock options to build long-term equity

Revenue sharing opportunities to incentivize success

Industry-leading marketing collateral for standout listings

Flexible financial models, including no monthly costs—key in today's fluctuating market

"LPT Realty offers what no independent brokerage can match: the infrastructure, tools, and opportunities to thrive in any market condition. For the same costs our agents were paying at Big Block Realty North, they now gain access to resources that truly set them up for success," said Suneet.

A Commitment to Agents and Clients

The move to LPT Realty isn't just about resources; it's about refocusing on the vision of Best Sac Homes Group : to provide agents with everything they need to succeed and clients with the best possible service. From innovative marketing to enhanced mentorship, this partnership ensures:

For Agents : A seamless transition into a model that enhances growth, productivity, and profitability. With LPT Realty's tools and leadership from Suneet, agents will have unprecedented opportunities to excel.

: A seamless transition into a model that enhances growth, productivity, and profitability. With LPT Realty's tools and leadership from Suneet, agents will have unprecedented opportunities to excel. For Clients : Access to cutting-edge technology and expanded marketing capabilities means better visibility, faster sales, and an even higher standard of service.

"This move ensures our agents can thrive while our clients continue to receive the personalized, world-class service they expect from the Best Sac Homes Group," said Suneet.

Adapting to a Rapidly Evolving Industry

Independent brokerages face growing challenges, from increasing compliance risks to the need for scalability in a competitive market. Recent developments, including the NAR settlement and shifting market conditions, have underscored the need for forward-thinking solutions.

"Real estate is evolving, and staying ahead means adopting innovation. By joining LPT Realty, we're not just adapting—we're leading the way into a new era of opportunity for agents, clients, and the industry as a whole," Suneet explained.

Gratitude and a Look Ahead

As this exciting transition unfolds, Suneet expressed deep gratitude: "I want to thank the agents, clients, and partners who have been part of this incredible journey. Your trust and collaboration have made all the difference, and I'm honored to bring that same energy and commitment into this next chapter with LPT Realty."

About Best Sac Homes Group

With deep roots in Sacramento, Best Sac Homes has been the #1 real estate team in Sacramento for four consecutive years and consistently ranks among the top five teams in California. They have built a legacy of service, expertise, and commitment to making the real estate process seamless for clients.

About LPT Realty

LPT Realty is a fast-growing, innovation-driven brokerage dedicated to agent success and client satisfaction With cutting-edge tools, a national network, and a forward thinking model, LPT Realty is transforming the real estate experience for agents and clients alike.

