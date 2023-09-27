Big Night Chicago New Year's Eve Returns to Navy Pier, Anticipating Over 3,000 Partygoers for an Unforgettable Celebration

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for the most extravagant New Year's Eve party in the nation as Big Night Chicago takes center stage at the renowned Aon Grand Ballroom on December 31st, 2023. With over 3,000 revelers expected to attend, this iconic event promises an unforgettable night filled with celebration, music, and fireworks. Tickets are now available for purchase at BigNightChicago.com.

Images from past Big Night Events
"Last year, we welcomed 17,000 people to our unforgettable New Year's Eve extravaganza," said Rich Shea, President of HiBall Events. "This year, we're thrilled to host an exclusive event just for Chicago, featuring an open bar, delectable cuisine, and a wide array of performances, experiences, and activities."

HiBall Events offers three ticket options for partygoers to choose from:

  • General Admission tickets are currently priced at $129.99 and will increase to over $150 closer to the event. These tickets grant access to the open bar, party hats and tiaras, and three party areas and ballrooms.
  • VIP tickets, priced at $199.99 and increasing to $299.99 as the event nears, provide all the benefits of general admission plus upgraded top-shelf drinks, lavish hors d'oeuvres buffets, and exclusive seating areas.
  • Velvet Rope VIP tickets and tables offer exceptional table service, access to all party areas, and the renowned balcony areas in the Aon Ballroom.

"The Aon Grand Ballroom is renowned for its exceptional service in Chicago, and to ensure a seamless experience, we will set up additional service stations to eliminate long queues for drinks and food," added Rich Shea. At Big Night, we pride ourselves on delivering an outstanding customer experience, which has been a cornerstone of our event's success year after year. For a glimpse of the menu, please visit BigNightChicago.com.

To make the most of the celebration, Big Night offers special room rates at several nearby hotels, conveniently bookable through BigNightChicago.com.

Big Night Chicago New Year's Eve is proudly sponsored by HiBall Events and the Navy Pier.

For tickets, show information, and an updated list of confirmed acts, please visit BigNightChicago.com.

EVENT DETAILS

  • Event Title: Big Night Chicago New Year's Eve Party
  • Date: December 31, 2023, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Venue Address: Aon Grand Ballroom, 840 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
  • Event Website: www.bignightchicago.com
  • Music: Prepare to be enchanted by Grammy award-winning DJ Dave Aude, along with DJs Pat Premier, Steve Smooth, and many more!
  • Additional Features: Indulge in an open bar, gourmet hot and cold food, ample service stations, party hats, tiaras, and more.
  • Age Restriction: Must be 21 or older to attend.

ABOUT HIBALL EVENTS

HiBall Events is a leading event production and promotion company in America. With over twenty years of experience, founder Rich Shea and the HiBall Events management team have successfully produced thousands of events across the nation, including Big Night New Years in DC, San Diego, and New Orleans; ShamrockFest, and the National Ice Cream Fest.

ABOUT THE AON GRAND BALLROOM

Part of the original 1916 construction of Navy Pier, the grandeur of the Aon Grand Ballroom pays homage to an era of elegance and opulence. With its magnificent 80-foot domed ceiling and breathtaking panoramic views of the lakefront, the Aon Grand Ballroom seamlessly blends timeless architecture with the beauty of Chicago, promising a truly unique experience for all attendees.

