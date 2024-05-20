Big O Holdings LLC and Sony Music Publishing Announce New Partnership to Administer Otis Redding Catalog

MACON, Ga., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The heirs to the Estate of Otis Redding Jr., doing business as Big O Holdings LLC, has entered into an administration agreement with Sony Music Publishing covering Redding's vast music catalog in the U.S.

Otis Redding, a prolific songwriter, and producer, is considered one of the most influential performers in the history of American popular music and a trailblazer in soul and rhythm & blues music due to his gospel-inspired, stylistic singing. Known as "The King of Soul," he released his debut album, "Pain In My Heart" in 1964 which produced his first hit single, "These Arms of Mine." The song reached No. 20 on the R&B charts, and was included on several soundtracks, and most prominently in the movie Dirty Dancing.

Redding is known for other chart-topping hits including, "Respect," (also a top hit for Aretha Franklin), "Try A Little Tenderness" and "Hard To Handle," covered by the Black Crowes.

Prior to his untimely death, Redding co-wrote, with Steve Cropper, "(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay" which was released posthumously in 1968 following his death on December 10, 1967. The song hit No.1 on the Pop and R&B charts and received two Grammy Awards in 1969.

A native of Macon, Georgia, Redding's music continues to influence pop-culture and musicians in all genres as evidenced by artists including The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Jay-Z and Willie Nelson. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1994 and honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999.

"For over 50 years I have been diligent to make sure Otis' legacy remains relevant and recognizable around the world. I feel that the Sony Music Publishing team can assist my family in this never-ending effort", stated Mrs. Zelma Redding.

"As one of the most significant songwriters of our lifetime, Otis Redding remains an American treasure," commented Sony Music Publishing Chairman/CEO Jon Platt. "Otis' songs have shaped the cultural landscape across genres and generations, and it is a privilege to partner with the Redding family as stateside custodians of this singular music catalog."

"Otis Redding was a rare talent – his songs are unmistakably brilliant, and their enduring impact remains strong to this day. We are honored to join forces with the Redding family to represent his catalog and strengthen his legacy as one of the most iconic songwriters in American history," stated Sony Music Publishing President, Global Chief Marketing Officer Brian Monaco.

About Sony Music Publishing:

At Sony Music Publishing ("SMP"), we believe every voice matters. We are the #1 global music publisher, advancing the artistry of the world's greatest songwriters and composers for over 25 years. We keep songwriters at the forefront of everything we do, and design our suite of services to amplify opportunities, build connections, and defend their rights. Our roster benefits from an international team committed to providing support at every career stage. From classic catalogues to contemporary hitmakers, history is always being written. We are a part of the Sony family of global companies. Learn more about SMP here.

About Loeb & Loeb

Derek Crownover, John Rolfe, Colleen Kelley and Rob Kouchoukos of Loeb and Loeb represented the Redding estate in the transaction. (www.loeb.com)

