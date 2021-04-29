Big Oak Ranch Hosts Dedication Ceremony For Twin Oaks

GADSDEN, Ala., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Oak Ranch is hosting a dedication ceremony on Thursday, May 13, for their newest community, Twin Oaks. With over 3.5 million children throughout the country needing intervention on their behalf, the need for shelter, care, and opportunity for success is great. Big Oak Ranch exists as a family for abused, neglected, and abandoned boys and girls needing a safe, loving home. With this important expansion, Big Oak Ranch now has the opportunity to increase their influence and impact in even more children's lives.

This new community is situated on the Boys' Ranch—474 acres of farmland right outside of Gadsden, Alabama—and will consist of 10 homes built over the next 8 years. The first 3 houses, each housing 6 boys, are fully operational. At Twin Oaks, these children will find a loving, Christian family, safety and security, and renewed hope for their future.

Perseverance and vigilance during an unprecedented season have been Big Oak Ranch's mission, especially in regard to Twin Oaks. Many project timelines had to be put on hold throughout the pandemic, but Twin Oaks was a project that simply could not be paused. This opportunity and place of refuge had to be ready for the children who need it. And it is with an incredibly grateful heart that Big Oak Ranch celebrates all that was accomplished in 2020 for the future of hurting children across the country.

The event will be held on Big Oak Ranch's property in Gadsden, beginning with lunch and an introductory message from Brodie Croyle, then a dedication ceremony in the heart of Twin Oaks with a view of the first 3 homes: the Shipley Beatty Home, Holle Family Foundation Home, and 1st Special Forces Group, United States Army Home. Following the ceremony, there will be a tour of 1 of the new homes. Brodie Croyle, Executive Director of Big Oak Ranch, will be available for interviews during this time.

About Big Oak Ranch: Big Oak Ranch is a Christian home for children needing a chance. Since 1974, the Ranch has been called to meet the needs of more than 2,000 abused, neglected and abandoned children by giving them a solid, Christian home and a chance to fulfill God's plan for their lives.

