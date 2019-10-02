Big Real Estate Event on Kentucky Lake - October 5th

Jim Macri, the managing partner of The Landings, said "RV'ers are coming in from all over the US for this. I mean we have properties in this community appraising in the 90's and we are selling them in the 30's. My biggest problem is knowing how much barbeque to make!"

The Landings owns a lengthy stretch of shoreline on the lake. It's a secluded place with level terrain, ideal for RV's and campers to get right to the water's edge. Each property comes with boat and RV storage included in the purchase. Utilities and public water run to each site.



Attendees will be coming throughout the day from 11:00 am until the final showing at 4:00pm.



Information about attending this event can be found online at tnlandings.com or calling 877-904-5253.



Offered by Waters-Edge Properties Inc Broker.

SOURCE Tennessee Land & Lakes