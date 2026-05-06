Big Red M Launches Event Planning Consulting Services to Support Association Events at Every Stage

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Red M, a premier association growth partner, has announced the launch of its event planning consulting services, a new offering designed to support associations in executing high-impact events without overextending internal teams.

The new service expands Big Red M's consulting portfolio, providing associations with experienced, end-to-end event strategy and execution support. From early-stage planning through on-site management and post-event analysis, the offering is built to function as a seamless extension of an association's team.

"Events are one of the most important touchpoints an association has with its members, sponsors, and stakeholders," said Lucas McCann, CEO of Big Red M. "But they are also one of the most operationally demanding. Our Event Planning services are designed to bring structure, expertise, and executional strength to organizations that need to deliver exceptional experiences without adding internal strain."

Big Red M's Event Planning services include full-scale event planning, on-site operational support, and program development. The offering covers key areas such as vendor coordination, budget management, registration oversight, sponsor and exhibitor support, programming and agenda development, and post-event financial reconciliation.

The service is led by Shoshanna Gross, CMP, whose experience spans conferences, trade shows, and large-scale member events. Her approach combines detailed operational planning with proactive problem-solving to ensure events run smoothly across all phases.

"Associations often know exactly what they want their events to look like, but don't always have the bandwidth to manage every moving piece," said Gross. "Our role is to step in as a true partner, bringing clarity, organization, and hands-on execution to help deliver the experience they've envisioned."

Organizations that have worked with Big Red M on event support have already seen measurable impact.

"Big Red M hit the ground running, creatively working within our budget and demonstrating strong experience and know-how," said a representative from the Council of State Restaurant Associations (CSRA). "Many of our attendees commented that it was our best meeting to date, and they had all the planning documents to back up questions we needed to address with the venue."

"Working with Big Red M has allowed our team to execute events at a higher level without overextending internal resources," said a representative from the American Business Women's Association (ABWA). "Their ability to step in and manage the operational details has been critical to delivering a seamless experience for our members and partners."

The launch reflects Big Red M's continued investment in helping associations strengthen core revenue drivers and member engagement strategies through practical, execution-focused consulting.

For more information about Big Red M and its Event Planning services, please visit our website today at bigredm.com/what-we-we/consulting/.

About Big Red M

Since 2010, Big Red M has specialized in helping associations grow stronger through strategic membership development, revenue enhancement, and brand elevation through its consulting, sales, and publishing services. By offering comprehensive growth strategies and expert execution, Big Red M enables associations to focus on their core missions while driving sustainable success.

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SOURCE Big Red M