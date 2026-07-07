Big Red Oak and New Hill Consulting Launch Integrated Communications Service for the North American Nuclear Energy Sector

Leading Nuclear Public Affairs Shops Streamline Public Affairs and Creative Design into One Affordable Package

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The North American nuclear energy sector is evolving at an unprecedented pace defined by technological breakthroughs, investments in reactor and fuel development, shifting supply chain relationships, and a steady stream of new market entrants.

To support this dynamic industry, Toronto-based communications firm Big Red Oak and Washington, D.C. area-based public affairs firm New Hill Consulting have launched a joint service exclusively for companies in the nuclear energy sector.

Big Red Oak and New Hill Consulting combined logo

Big Red Oak and New Hill Consulting each leverage over a decade of experience shaping and amplifying the growth story of the North American nuclear industry. Big Red Oak translates the complex technical and policy realities of nuclear energy into clear, compelling communications, helping operators, associations, and industry partners build the public trust that the sector's next chapter demands. Likewise, New Hill Consulting brings deep U.S. federal nuclear energy policy expertise encompassing yearslong relationships with nuclear policymakers and industry players and impactful thought leadership.

"Today's nuclear market is characterized by competition among fledgling nuclear start-ups, industry-wide competition for the best employees, and the digitization of technical and organizational workflows," said Jackie Toth, owner of New Hill Consulting. "In a modern, over-saturated media environment, the only companies that succeed are the ones that deliver the most compelling narratives to investors, policymakers, and industry partners."

Big Red Oak and New Hill Consulting will provide clients with:

Communications strategy, including executive positioning, enterprise narrative-building, and milestone amplification

Full-suite communications services, from brand strategy, copywriting, and web development to graphic design, video production, and paid and earned media engagement

Fast and versatile support for clients at an affordable price point

"Every industry has a story underneath the technical language and the policy debates. Our job is to find the human thread in that story and connect it to the people who need to hear it. When that happens, you don't just build awareness. You build an ecosystem where trust can grow," said Lee de Lang, founder and owner of Big Red Oak.

About Big Red Oak

Big Red Oak is a specialist marketing and communications agency for the energy transition and clean energy, including nuclear. We help organizations across North America navigate complex stakeholder environments, build trust, and move faster through clear, strategic communication.

Our team brings deep sector fluency across policy, stakeholder engagement, and public perception, shaping narratives that bring clarity and drive action. Clients get direct access to senior talent and full in-house production, backed by a trusted ecosystem of partners, providing big-agency thinking and small-team agility.

About New Hill Consulting

New Hill Consulting provides strategic communications, government relations, and organizational development support to for-profit and nonprofit clients in the energy space.

For more information, please visit bigredoak.com and newhillconsulting.com.

SOURCE Big Red Oak Inc.