Big Rentals Raises $2.8 Million Seed Round to Modernize Equipment Rentals for Small Businesses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Rentals, the Los Angeles-based equipment rental platform modernizing the $80+ billion U.S. equipment rental industry, today announced it has raised $2.8 million in seed funding. The round was led by SNAK Venture Partners with participation from Ironspring Ventures, Forum Ventures, Jason Calacanis' LAUNCH Fund, and NuFund Venture Group.

The funding will accelerate Big Rentals' expansion into the construction and heavy equipment segment, building on strong early traction in the category through its nationwide partner network. It will also support continued development of HQRent.com, the company's AI-powered software that helps independent rental businesses run online by managing bookings, payments, and fleet operations in one place.

"For too long, local rental companies and small business owners have had to stitch together outdated tools, paper, and spreadsheets," said Pablo Fernandez, Co-Founder and CEO of Big Rentals. "We put the same technology used by national chains into the hands of independent operators, making it easy and affordable for anyone to start and scale a professional rental business."

Founded in 2023, Big Rentals is a dual-sided platform that combines a national rental marketplace with modern operating software for independent equipment owners. Rental businesses use Big Rentals to automate scheduling, payments, and inventory, replacing legacy workflows with streamlined, digital operations. The marketplace brings new demand directly to local operators, driving higher utilization and unlocking new revenue opportunities across the U.S.

The investment marks growing recognition of Big Rentals' pioneering mission to modernize a historically offline industry. "Big Rentals is transforming an overlooked yet essential backbone of our economy. Pablo and the team are building a category-defining marketplace, and we're thrilled to back a founder who combines deep industry insight with a software-first mindset," said Sonia Nagar, Co-Founder of SNAK Venture Partners, who will join the Big Rentals board. Nagar brings extensive experience scaling leading marketplaces including BacklotCars and Sittercity, with investments in Machinery Partner, Cameo, and Coinbase at Pritzker Group Venture Capital.

Surging demand for equipment rentals is driven by record U.S. manufacturing investment, massive infrastructure projects, and a nationwide data center boom. U.S. manufacturing construction is at $223 billion - well above historic highs - and data center construction hit a $40 billion annual run rate this year, up 30%. As contractors shift from owning to renting, the $80+ billion equipment rental market is being reshaped in real time. In this new wave of American reindustrialization, Big Rentals' is positioned to unify the fragmented long tail of suppliers and capture the next decade of growth with a technology-first platform built for small businesses.

Big Rentals builds technology for the U.S. equipment rental industry, helping independent rental businesses manage bookings, payments, and inventory online. The platform uses AI automation to simplify scheduling and operations for small business owners. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and Nashville, TN, Big Rentals is backed by SNAK Venture Partners, Ironspring Ventures, LAUNCH Fund, Forum Ventures, and NuFund Venture Group.

