Big River Steel Expanding Arkansas Flex Mill™

"Our $1.2 billion expansion will further cement Big River Steel's position as a global leader in terms of advanced manufacturing and environmental stewardship," said Dave Stickler, Big River Steel's chief executive officer. "Announcing this investment less than 18 months after beginning operations is a testament to the hard work and great success of the men and women on our team."

Engineering efforts are already underway with SMS group GmbH, the primary technology provider, and will continue throughout the summer months. Major construction activity will begin later this year and continue for approximately 24 months.

In addition to doubling its hot-rolled steel production and enhancing its electrical steel capability, Big River is also contemplating the installation of a next generation coating line focused on automotive applications. Such an installation may involve a steel industry partner. With its entrepreneurial mindset, Big River Steel is also exploring opportunities to supply the market with grain-oriented steel products, either within this expansion phase or as a future endeavor.

The news of Big River's expansion was welcomed by Arkansas state officials who touted the opportunity to bring additional high-paying jobs and incremental investments to northeast Arkansas.

"When Big River Steel chose Arkansas as the site of its new plant, it was the largest economic development project in the state's history," said Governor Asa Hutchinson. "Our state's pro-business climate has led to the company deciding to expand here. That means even more jobs and more investment in Arkansas."

"Big River Steel continues to perform beyond expectations," said Arkansas Economic Development Commission Executive Director Mike Preston. "Thanks to Big River Steel's commitment to Arkansas coupled with our talented workforce, low cost of doing business and a pro-growth governor, this expansion further solidifies the state's position as a leader in steel production and industrial manufacturing."

About Big River Steel

Big River Steel invested $1.3 billion to build and start up the world's first Flex Mill™, a steel mini mill focused on the production of a wide product spectrum, including advanced automotive steels and electrical steels. Since operations began in early 2017, Big River Steel has provided steel products to nearly 200 customers in the automotive, energy, construction and agricultural industries. At Big River Steel, there's no talk of the status quo. True innovation leads to growth and is rebellious.

