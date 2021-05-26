Big Rock Creek GRAND OPENING Gives Attendees A Chance To Win A Free Wedding Venue At Their 4th Of July Festival

ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Historic and tranquil event and wedding venue, Big Rock Creek, is inviting the community to come visit and celebrate the 4th of July. Previously operating as a private venue for weddings and gatherings, the venue is now unveiling an extended identity with a renewed mission and focus around creating and producing large events for shows, festivals, and more.

Starting at 2pm, live music and entertainment will begin from renowned bands including Hitchville, Free Fallin', USA's #1 Tribute Show to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Adam Pierce from NBC's The Voice, and the Samantha Grimes Band. Sound, stage production and booking by Woody McBride with Genius Of Fun Events in St Croix Falls. The SCF American Legion Honor & Color Guard Gun Salute ceremony will begin at 5:30pm. Food trucks, hayrides, kids and adult games, and more will be available all day. Fireworks will begin at 10pm, bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. Enjoy drinks and music in The Lyon until midnight.

Johnson & Hansen families, Owners of Big Rock Creek said: "We are passionate in creating a family fun environment for all visitors of Big Rock Creek. We listen to our guest's opinions and needs to ensure the quality of their experience is always five-star and premium. We're excited now to invest and expand in a significant way in creating bigger and extraordinary events for even more people to come and enjoy."

To thank all of the guests for coming out and supporting this official opening, Big Rock Creek is offering a chance to win many prizes to those in attendance at the event, including a FREE WEDDING VENUE ($10,000 value!) to one lucky winner! Have your beautiful ceremony and reception on any available Friday at Big Rock Creek! Catering, liquor, lodging, flowers, DJ, and other additions not included. Options to upgrade with lodging, add-ons, and to upgrade to a Saturday wedding are available for extra costs.

Winner must be present to win

Participants receive a ticket at check in, 1 ticket per person

1 time transferable

*All currently booked 2022 or 2023 weddings also included to participate to use towards their wedding fee

Other prizes include a family two-night vacation on the property, t-shirts, hats, and more. Winners will be announced prior to the firework show, winners must be present to receive their prize.

Sunday, July 4th from 2pm to Midnight

1674 State Highway 87, St. Croix Falls, WI 54024

TICKETS: You can purchase at the door or pre-sales go on sale online June 7th www.bigrockcreekwi.com

Adults $20.00

Kids $10.00

Veterans $10.00

ABOUT BIG ROCK CREEK

Big Rock Creek is a historic venue for families and friends to come for good old fashioned fun- not just to see but to experience and feel the beautiful and unique environment. Purchased around 1914 by a group of businessmen (including the likes of Horace "Gokey" Thompson, Allan Siems, and Claude Siems), Big Rock Creek Trout Farm held Trout Farm license #10 in the state of Wisconsin. The trout living in Big Rock Creek supply many of the streams that are so popular out west! The upper echelons of America who built the US railroads, started the oil companies, and defined the separate states, came together and stayed here to getaway and be surrounded by other elite leaders.

The scenic property offers an extraordinary panoramic view of gorgeous countryside and boasts trout ponds, a lake and creek, a lotus pond which is well worth the hike to see the water lilies, woods, and many trails. Expect a plethora of wildlife including, deer, black bear, trumpeter swans, Sandhill cranes, mallards, and much more. Take a walk to the stable where you can feed and pet the famous Maggie, who is the friendly Scottish Highlander cow that has become a hot commodity for visitors.

Experience nostalgia on the 200-year-old timbers that were used to build The Lyon. Originally it was a traditional barn, one of the largest barns in western Wisconsin at the time it was built. The timbers are made up from old railroad ties and trestles, and they have stamps on them indicating where they came from. Today it is no longer a traditional barn but instead used for many events. Nowadays, The Lyon, in reference to the train station, Gare De Lyon, has come to be the main attraction for all Big Rock Creek visitors.

The majestic 1000 acre property is Just 5 minutes north of beautiful St Croix Falls, WI and 45 minutes from The Twin Cities, northeast to the scenic St Croix River. Many guests have visited to enjoy the property for a family vacation or reunion, retreats, fishing and hunting excursions, parties, holiday festivals, and many have declared their love for one another and embark on their "happily ever after" celebrating their wedding and beautiful reception. BRC is proud of their positive standing reputation and returning guests- creating a community that feels like family. For more information visit www.bigrockcreekwi.com

Media contact:

Krista Reischl 612-916-5065

[email protected]

