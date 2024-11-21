Big Sean and Chips Ahoy! Make a Larger-Than-Life Debut at ComplexCon

Big Sean and Chips Ahoy! bring bold flavor, style, and an 18-foot cookie installation to ComplexCon, merging food and culture like never before

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chips Ahoy! and GRAMMY-nominated hip hop powerhouse Big Sean stole the show at ComplexCon in Las Vegas this past weekend with an electrifying combination of food, culture, and the ultimate mouthwatering cookie experience. The duo wowed attendees with their exclusive Chips Ahoy! Big Chewy Cookie x Big Sean Don Life merch collaboration and a jaw-dropping 18-foot cookie installation that fans couldn't stop talking about.

Chips Ahoy! and Big Sean team up at ComplexCon to release an exclusive Big Chewy Cookie x Don Life capsule collection on November 16, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Complex) Chips Ahoy! and Big Sean team up at ComplexCon to release an exclusive Big Chewy Cookie x Don Life capsule collection on November 16, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Complex)

At the heart of the action was Chips Ahoy!'s Big Chewy Cookie—the brand's latest game-changing innovation that's over three times the size of the Chips Ahoy! Regular Chewy Cookie. This oversized treat inspired a bold, cookie-themed capsule collection featuring standout pieces like a T-shirt and lunch box designed by Big Sean, showcasing Big Chewy Cookie towering over the Earth as a nod to Chips Ahoy! Big Chewy Cookie's immense size and Big Sean's previous fan favorite Don Life collections, as well as a chocolate-brown heavyweight sweatshirt, and a Big Chewy Cookie tote bag made for carrying the oversized snack in style.

The other star of the weekend was the iconic 18-foot life-size cookie, a larger-than-life tribute to the Chips Ahoy! Big Chewy Cookie with which fans could interact all weekend. From selfies with the cookie to TikTok-worthy moments, the installation drew crowds and showcased the brand's flair for blending fun with creativity.

"When Chips Ahoy! said they wanted to go big, I knew we had to really deliver," said Big Sean. "Seeing fans light up at the larger-than-life cookie, rocking the merch, and just having a good time was what this collaboration was all about. We brought together food, music, and culture in a way that was unforgettable."

Big Sean greeted fans in-person at the Chips Ahoy! booth, signing autographs, posing for photos, and handing out the Big Chewy Cookie to lucky attendees. The booth buzzed with energy as visitors sampled Chips Ahoy!'s new Big Chewy Cookie flavors—Chocolatey Chip, Chocolatey Brownie, and Chocolatey Caramel—proving that the only thing bigger than the cookies was the excitement surrounding them.

For those who were unable to attend ComplexCon, the excitement will continue online. Fans can enter for a chance to win exclusive Chips Ahoy! Big Chewy Cookie x Big Sean Don Life merch at stories.complex.com/chipsahoysweeps through November 27.

As Chips Ahoy! continues its journey of merging snack culture with bold, creative expressions, fans can look forward to even bigger surprises in 2025 when Big Chewy Cookie hits grocery and mass market retailers nationwide.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

About ComplexCon

ComplexCon is a groundbreaking festival and exhibition that brings together music, style, sneakers, pop culture, art, food and innovation. A weekend where creative minds converge to celebrate the latest trends and ideas shaping our culture, the festival features immersive experiences, exclusive releases from the most influential brands, thought-provoking panel discussions and headlining performances from Travis Scott & Cactus Jack, Playboi Carti & Opium, Metro Boomin and many more. This year, Travis Scott will act as the curator of the event, bringing "CactusCon" to Las Vegas. We invite you to join our community and experience the future of pop culture this November 16-17 in Las Vegas.

About Big Sean

7x BET Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated superstar, Big Sean is an uncompromising force in hip hop and culture at the top of his game. Following the August release of his critically acclaimed sixth studio album Better Me Than You (Def Jam Recordings), the multi-hyphenate will release his first book " Go Higher" (Simon and Schuster) on January 21 that serves as a spiritual guidebook for our times and outlines his five key practices for inner work and self-acceptance. Since unleashing his 2011 PLATINUM-certified debut album Finally Famous on Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam imprint, Sean's musical catalog also comprises PLATINUM-certified albums Detroit 2 (2020), I Decided. (2017) and Dark Sky Paradise (2015) which all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as well as GOLD-certified album Hall Of Fame (2013). Sean's impressive track records boasts an impressive 22 billion streams and 21 MULTI PLATINUM, PLATINUM AND GOLD-certified hit singles including the 9x-PLATINUM No. 1 hit "IDFWU" feat. E-40, the 6x-PLATINUM "Bounce Back," 5x-PLATINUM "Dance (A$$)" feat. Nicki Minaj, 4x-PLATINUM "Beware" feat. Lil Wayne and Jhené Aiko, as well as the No. 1 "Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay" feat. Kanye West and Roscoe Dash, and the GRAMMY-nominated, 7x-PLATINUM "Mercy" with Kanye, Pusha T and 2 Chainz. Sean leverages his platform to give back through his Sean Anderson Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit which assists in the education, health, safety and well-being of school aged youth in underserved communities across the country. For more information, visit www.uknowbigsean.com .

COMPLEX x CHIPS AHOY! PROMOTION ABBREVIATED RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States/D.C. at least 18 yrs. of age or age of majority in state of residence. Begins 11/13/24 at 6:00 a.m. PT; Ends 11/27/24 at 7:00 p.m. PT. For Official Rules, prize descriptions, and odds disclosure, visit https://stories.complex.com/chipsahoysweeps . Sponsor: Commerce Media Holdings LLC dba COMPLEX NTWRK,7060 Hollywood Blvd, 2nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90028. Mondelēz Global LLC is not a sponsor.

LINK TO FULL RULES HERE

Media Contact:

Candace Krauss

[email protected]

201-785-4186

SOURCE ComplexCon