BIG SEAN JOINS BRANDON SILVERSTEIN'S S10 ENTERTAINMENT

"Tobey" Collaboration with Eminem Continues Billboard Hot 100 Ascent While Viral "On the Radar" Freestyle Making Conversation Ahead of New Album Better Me Than You, out next month

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Silverstein's S10 Entertainment – the management division of the multifaceted entertainment company S10 – announced today the signing of Big Sean, the Grammy nominated superstar who - over the course of numerous hit singles, three Billboard 200 No. 1's and over 200 million albums sold - has become one of Hip Hop's most important voices. "Tobey," his latest collaboration with fellow Detroit native Eminem, continues that record, moving up to #24 on Billboard's Hot 100 for the week of July 27. The artist's new album Better Me Than You – the follow up to 2020's #1 debut Detroit 2 – will be released this August.

Brandon Silverstein, S10 founder & CEO: "Big Sean is an incredible talent who even after topping charts, breaking records, winning awards and headlining across the world, is just getting started. I can't wait for fans to hear the new music."

Big Sean: "Brandon shares the vision, understands where I'm headed, and I'm incredibly excited to work with him and the S10 team."

Multi-platinum artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist Big Sean consistently asserts himself as an elite rapper and a vital voice for the culture, at large, since he emerged in 2011, with his platinum debut album Finally Famous on Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam imprint. The album spun off consecutive top-charted pop/R&B/rap crossover smashes with "My Last" featuring Chris Brown (platinum), "Marvin & Chardonnay" featuring Kanye West and Roscoe Dash (platinum), and "Dance (A$$)" featuring Nicki Minaj (4x-platinum). Sean was a major collaborator on Kanye's groundbreaking Cruel Summer album in 2012, and shared multi-platinum success with Kanye on the Grammy®-nominated "Mercy" (also featuring Pusha T and 2 Chainz), and "Clique" (with Jay-Z). Sean's Hall Of Fame album followed in 2013, including "Guap" (platinum) and "Beware" featuring Lil Wayne and Jhené Aiko (3x-platinum). Dark Sky Paradise (2015) was Sean's first platinum album to debut #1 on the charts. It reigned on the charts with the #1 "IDFWU" featuring E-40 (8x-platinum), "Blessings" featuring Drake and Kanye West (4x-platinum), and "One Man Can Change the World" featuring Kanye West and John Legend (platinum). I Decided. (released Feb 2017, platinum) debuted at #1 on the momentum of the two pre-order instant grat tracks that turned into smash singles, "Bounce Back" (6x-platinum with over 1.7 Billion streams globally), and "Moves" (2x-platinum). In 2020, he logged his third consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and fifth straight #1 entry on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart with the critically acclaimed Detroit 2.

Beyond selling out worldwide tours, the Detroit native was appointed Creative Director of Innovation for the Detroit Pistons. Sean has also made a successful foray into film/TV - starring in the animated film Dog Gone Trouble, which hit #1 on Netflix, as well as appearing in Lena Waithe's comedy series Twenties on BET. Attracting an audience of nearly 50 million across channels, Sean leverages his platform to give back. He runs his own 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the Sean Anderson Foundation, which assists in the education, health, safety and well-being of school aged youth in underserved communities across the country.

About S10

S10 is a multifaceted entertainment company encompassing the S10 Entertainment management division (a venture between Brandon Silverstein, Jay Z's Roc Nation and Avex), the music publishing-focused S10 Publishing, as well as ventures in records, film, and investment. With a strategic presence in Los Angeles and New York, S10 boasts partnerships with other influential entrepreneurs, including JAY-Z, Max Matsuura, Ryan Tedder, Simon Fuller, and more of today's leading entertainment industry figures.

Collectively, the company has amassed over 50 billion streams and 21 global #1 songs, with singles now charting at Top 40 across diverse platforms, including Eminem's "Tobey" featuring Big Sean and Babytron, Rvssian's "Santa," featuring Rauw Alejandro and Ayra Starr, Tate McRae's "Greedy," Doja Cat's "Agora Hills," Tommy Richman's "Devil is a Lie" and "Million Dollar Baby," and Myke Towers & Bad Bunny's "Adivino."

S10 Publishing has a prolific catalog that features tracks by artists like Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Rihanna, Drake, Doja Cat, Tate McRae, Selena Gomez, Kid Laroi, Khalid, DJ Snake, and The Weeknd. Recent hits include Tate McRae's "Greedy", Doja Cat's "Agora Hills", Jack Harlow's "First Class," and Justin Bieber's "Peaches," as well as Korea's chart-topping "Get A Guitar" by Riize.

