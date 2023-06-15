Big Shoulders Capital Affiliate Acquires Assets of Design Molded Plastics, Saving 50 Manufacturing Jobs in Ohio

Big Shoulders Capital

15 Jun, 2023, 08:43 ET

Investment in Plastic Injection Molder Expected to Lead to Expansion 

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Shoulders Capital affiliate completed the asset purchase of Design Molded Plastics, a 40-year-old custom plastic injection molding business in Macedonia, Ohio. Big Shoulders previously invested in another Ohio injection molder and mold builder, DRS Industrial, LLC in 2020. While each will continue to operate independently, Big Shoulders will bring expertise and experience to grow Design Molded Products and take full advantage of the talented team and extensive capabilities of the company. In addition to operational improvements, management restructuring, and overhead alignment, the growth strategy includes a focus on external sales, improved existing customer relationship management and bolt-on acquisitions of other injection molding companies.

Design Molded Products serves customers in the appliance, consumer goods, industrial and automotive industries and operates 35 plastic injection molding presses from 88 Tons up to 950 Tons, including two shot molding capabilities, vertical molding, In-mold labeling and sub-assembly capabilities in 150,000 square feet of production and distribution. The company has recently moved to a 24/7 production schedule to increase capacity, decrease scrap, increase machine efficiency, and reduce overtime. With new ownership and a talented team, the company has capacity to support both new and former customers who may have left under the previous ownership.

Despite the financial and operational challenges facing the business, the management team at Big Shoulders Capital saw an opportunity to help save this business, support its more than 50 employees and give it the best chance to thrive again. According to Brian Schroeder, vice president of equity investments, "We have a strong track record of identifying exactly this type of company, investing appropriately and creating long-term value." 

For sales inquiries, please contact Brian Schroeder at [email protected]

Design Molded Plastics is at 8220 Bavaria Dr. E., Macedonia, Ohio. 44056, phone 330-963-4400, www.designmolded.com

Big Shoulders Capital, located in Northbrook, Illinois, provides capital for underperforming industrial operating companies, using a variety of structures including creative asset-based financing and equity investments. More information is available at www.bigshoulderscap.com

Contact: Tom Nicholson, The Nicholson Group, Inc. 
212-203-2803

SOURCE Big Shoulders Capital

