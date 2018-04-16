Big Shoulders Capital Principals Complete Sale of Anderson Manufacturing

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The principals of Big Shoulders Capital, a Northbrook private equity firm, have successfully sold Anderson Manufacturing in Bristol, Wisconsin after purchasing the firm last year and investing new capital to stabilize the business.

David Muslin and Todd DiBenedetto successfully negotiated the sale of the specialty fastener business to a multinational metals company based in Switzerland, which has a strong presence in the automotive market. Ferriere di Stabio has headquarters in Switzerland and operates in the United States as Swiss Stainless Products, Inc. of Chester, NJ. Ferriere di Stabio will bring some of the manufacturing for its current international automotive parts customers to the plant in Bristol, adding to the volume of Anderson's existing customer base.

"We originally bought Anderson because we saw the opportunity to invest in a company with a demonstrated track record of success and a high ceiling for the future," according to Muslin, Chairman of Big Shoulders Capital. "Our initial objective was to prevent the plant from closing and save 50 jobs. Once the business was stabilized, we identified an international company with strategic synergies and we felt that together they would give Anderson the best opportunity for continued growth."

Anderson Manufacturing, founded in 1976, operates a 52,000 square foot facility producing complex cold-formed terminals, pins, semi-tubular rivets, shoulder rivets, screws, contacts, threaded forming screws, self-tapping screws, clinch studs and anti-cross threaded products. The company also offers thread rolling, tapping, grinding, sorting and packaging services. Prior to its purchase by Muslin and DiBenedetto, the company was linked to Rockford Products, which has since gone out of business. Craig Pace, Managing Director of Equity Holdings for Big Shoulders Capital, added, "The essence of our work is helping companies with strong teams and reputations recover from difficult situations and thrive. Stories such as Anderson illustrate precisely why we chose the name Big Shoulders."

According to Big Shoulders Capital President DiBenedetto, "Anderson is involved in producing very specialized and complex cold-formed fasteners. This is an expertise we did not want to see evaporate, so we are very pleased with this outcome and optimistic for the future of the company."

Big Shoulders Capital provides creative debt and equity financing to lower middle market companies facing challenging situations. When traditional financing sources lead to frustrating dead ends, Big Shoulders Capital can often navigate a solution. Team members have deep experience helping businesses in numerous industries, especially in machinery and manufacturing. Big Shoulders Capital has a passion for helping companies in transition to build a stronger future. More information is available on the company website at www.bigshoulderscapital.com

Contact: Tom Nicholson, 212-203-2803

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-shoulders-capital-principals-complete-sale-of-anderson-manufacturing-300630227.html

SOURCE Big Shoulders Capital

Related Links

http://www.bigshoulderscapital.com

