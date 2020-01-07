Big Shoulders Capital Principals Purchase DRS Industries, Inc. Saving 35 Manufacturing Jobs in Ohio

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Principals of Big Shoulders Capital have purchased the assets of DRS Industries, Inc., in Holland, Ohio, and plan to grow the company. Newly formed DRS Industrial, LLC closed the transaction on December 30. DRS is one of the leading tool manufacturers and custom injection molders in the Midwest, providing parts for Ford Motor Company, Honeywell, VitaMix and hundreds of other companies which require difficult-to-manufacture specialty parts.

In business for 35 years, DRS specializes in short-run production and prototyping using all aluminum molds, rather than steel. "Aluminum's thermal conductivity properties provide straighter parts, allowing us to build thicker parts and reduce warpage," said Craig Simon, president of DRS. "We have some unique capabilities with more than a dozen machining centers and nine presses ranging from 95 to 730 tons. With a new infusion of capital, we look forward to growing and expanding our capabilities."

The 35-person company manufactured custom grills for the 50th Anniversary Mustang and Camaro SS vehicles and works with Chrysler and Tesla. Automotive represents approximately 20 percent of the company's volume, with additional expertise in aerospace, consumer products, tooling, construction and lighting. "Because of our expertise in quickly building molds for difficult-to-manufacture products we also build many molds here and ship them to China for use in creating parts that are then assembled in China," added Simon. DRS creates a diverse range of products, including aircraft interiors, parts for autonomous vehicle systems, roofing parts, consumer self-defense, handcuff holders for police, self-healing interior parts, headlights and a wide variety of other plastic components using more than 500 different resins.

After the company went into receivership, Big Shoulders saw an opportunity to invest in a manufacturing business with a loyal, skilled workforce and strong leadership. "Our team looked at the business with its unique capabilities and decided this was a company we could help grow and thrive," according to Alex Mazer, Vice President of Big Shoulders. "We also see the opportunity for some synergies between DRS and our other portfolio companies and will actively look for bolt-on businesses, particularly amidst the automotive slowdown."

