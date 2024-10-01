BIG SIPZ EMBARKS ON 16-CITY NFL TAILGATE TOUR HIGHLIGHTING BOLD 16% ABV READY-TO-DRINK COCKTAILS

Tailgate Bigger This Football Season with Big Sipz

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Sipz, the 90's inspired ready-to-drink cocktail brand known for its bold in-your-face 16% ABV beverages, is kicking off the NFL football season with a 16-city tailgate tour, which includes an exciting appearance from Boys of 98! In each city, tailgaters will have the opportunity to 'go big,' sampling the entire Big Sipz lineup, including new fan favorites, Hard Lemonade, Hard Iced Tea, and Purple Punch with Waka Flocka.

Source: Big Sipz

With a commitment to enhancing the tailgate experience, Big Sipz encourages fans to "Tailgate Bigger" with its 200 ml cupz, which are completely gluten-free, convenient, and extremely portable, making them the perfect tailgate companion.

"As lifelong fans of the NFL, we know that a good tailgate is the key to getting the party started," said Joey Parris, Chief Marketing Officer at Big Sipz. "Our 16% ABV ready-to-drink cocktails are the perfect game day essential for anyone looking to elevate their tailgate experience in a big way. From our new Hard Lemonade, Iced Tea, and Waka's Purple Punch to classic flavors like Strawberry Margarita, we're pulling up to the tailgate with something for everyone, so that fans can celebrate BIG, no matter what team they're cheering for!"

Flavors include: Classic Lime Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Hard Lemonade (new), Hard Iced Tea (new), Purple Punch (in collaboration with Waka Flocka), Piña Colada and Chocolate Martini. Each Cupz flavor is meticulously crafted to deliver a burst of flavor in every sip, ensuring that fans can enjoy a premium beverage while cheering on their favorite NFL teams.

For more information on where to find a Big Sipz tailgate near you, https://bigsipz.com/tailgate-schedule/.

ABOUT PATCO BRANDS:

Patco Brands is a privately held import, manufacturing, marketing and sales company for innovative premium alcohol beverages. Dedicated to making award winning, ready-to-drink wine-based products, tequilas, whiskeys, hard seltzers and other offerings, the Patco Brands mission is innovation, quality and consistency. Patco Brands is also now one of the largest importers of tequila in the U.S. www.patcobrands.com.

SOURCE Big Sipz