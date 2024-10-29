BIG SIPZ UNVEILS PATRIOTIC 'MERICA FLAVOR IN CELEBRATION OF VETERANS DAY AND SUPPORTING FOLDS OF HONOR

This new release also marks the beginning of Big Sipz's partnership with Folds of Honor , as the brand is donating $1 per case of 'Merica flavored Big Sipz to support the nonprofit's mission of providing educational scholarships to the children and spouses of America's fallen or disabled service members and first responders. To celebrate the launch, Big Sipz welcomed 13 veterans to do a photoshoot with famed photographer Charlie Nucci. The Veterans took part in a photo and video shoot where they were given the platform to share their stories and what Veterans Day means to them. Big Sipz will be sharing their amazing stories on social media throughout the year, shining a light on these incredible heroes.

"We're proud to honor all of our heroes with the launch of 'Merica and continue to give Veterans a platform to raise awareness toward their sacrifices for our freedom" said Joey Parris, Chief Marketing Officer at Big Sipz. "Our partnership with Folds of Honor allows us to celebrate this great nation while making a meaningful impact. We're optimistic that 'Merica will become a fan favorite and help raise significant funds to support the educational goals of Folds of Honor families."

Big Sipz' most anticipated drop to date, this initiative reinforces the brand's commitment to going big with viral-worthy flavors that make an impact through purpose-driven collaborations. By teaming up with Folds of Honor, Big Sipz aims to support the educational futures of deserving families, ensuring their sacrifices are honored and their legacies celebrated. Committed to supporting Folds of Honor, Big Sipz will keep this product in market all year round as opposed to a typical seasonal offering.

"The support from Big Sipz through the 'Merica flavor is both inspiring and impactful," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, Founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "We are grateful that Big Sipz is using their unique platform to create awareness of America's heroes, their families, and our organization. This generous contribution will help us provide crucial scholarships and support to the families of those who have made so many sacrifices for our country."

Big Sipz 'Merica flavor will be available for purchase on November 11th and sold nationwide for an SRP of $3.49 Cupz and $3.99 Tetra. For more information about 'Merica and to find a retailer near you, please visit www.bigsipz.com .

