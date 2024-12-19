Big Sister, the Doctor; Younger Sister, the CEO: Renew-V™ Vaginal Moisturizer -- Female Formulated, Women Owned

AVENTURA, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet Renew-V™, the revolutionary vaginal moisturizer created by two sisters: Dr. Darlene Gaynor, the "Big Sister" and a Board-Certified Urologic Surgeon with over 25 years of expertise in women's health, and Beth Geduld, the "Younger Sister" and Chief Executive Officer of Renew-V™. Together, they've combined medical knowledge and business savvy to develop a groundbreaking, scientifically backed solution for vaginal dryness, discomfort, irritation, and atrophy.

Originally formulated for Dr. Gaynor's patients under the name Valera™, now Renew-V™ was born out of a desire to create a natural, hormone-free alternative to conventional intimate care treatments for Dr. Gaynor's patients and her sister, Beth. As both sisters understand firsthand the importance of intimate health, they teamed up to offer women a solution that is effective, safe, and made by women, for women.

"Renew-V™ represents years of research and dedication," said Dr. Gaynor. "As a urologist, I've witnessed firsthand the profound impact that vaginal dryness can have on women's lives, particularly during perimenopause and menopause. My goal in creating Renew-V™ was to offer a solution that helps women feel confident, comfortable, and revitalized."

Beth added, "Without it, intercourse has become increasingly difficult because of dryness, and it's been impossible to enjoy intimacy the way I used to. This product has been a game-changer for me."

Beth Geduld, the younger sister, and CEO, brings a strong business perspective, ensuring Renew-V™ reaches the women who need it most. "Our mission is to offer a product that not only works but is created by women who truly understand the challenges women face. Renew-V™ isn't just a product; it's a movement to empower women to take control of their intimate health."

Renew-V™ is made with 99.8% naturally derived ingredients, manufactured in an FDA-certified facility in the USA. It is hormone-free, paraben-free, and glycerin-free, ensuring safety for even the most sensitive skin. Through rigorous clinical testing, the product meets the highest standards of effectiveness and safety.

Why Choose Renew-V™?

Clinically Tested & Backed by Science : Developed by experts to guarantee safety and efficacy.

: Developed by experts to guarantee safety and efficacy. Hydrating & Soothing : Designed to restore moisture and comfort where it's needed most.

: Designed to restore moisture and comfort where it's needed most. Mess-Free & Non-Sticky : A smooth, friction-free experience without any sticky residue.

: A smooth, friction-free experience without any sticky residue. Natural & Safe : 99.8% naturally derived ingredients, free from hormones, parabens, and glycerin.

: 99.8% naturally derived ingredients, free from hormones, parabens, and glycerin. Ideal for Sensitive Skin: Gentle enough for women experiencing menopause, hormonal imbalances, or other intimate health concerns.

About Renew-V™

Created by sisters Dr. Darlene Gaynor, D.O., FACOS and Beth Geduld, Renew-V™ is a premium vaginal moisturizer that provides effective relief for vaginal dryness, irritation, and discomfort. Developed with the highest quality of ingredients, Renew-V™ is a trusted, safe, and reliable choice for women's intimate health.

