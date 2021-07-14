Big Sky Recycling Chosen Among the 2021 Best For The World Certified B Corporations

PORTLAND, Ore., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Sky Recycling is honored to be named among the Best For The World™ B Corps for 2021.

The Best For The World (BFTW) program recognizes the best of the best, featuring businesses that have scored in the top 5% of all B Corps worldwide in one of the five impact areas: Community, Customers, Environment, Governance, and Workers.

The scores are in — out of the 4,000 Certified B Corporations worldwide, Big Sky Recycling is in the top 5% in not one, but two categories: Community and Environment.

"We couldn't be prouder of our standing in these categories," said Big Sky Recycling founder Wesley Poritz. "Going forward, we will continue to pioneer new ways to strengthen our community and empower the building blocks of a more eco-friendly world and circular economy."

Big Sky Recycling endeavors to uphold the B Corp values by providing a cell phone recycling program that runs on a sustainable model across all vendors and stages of the recycling process. Its profits are then given back to the community by supporting nonprofits.

This ranking will help Big Sky Recycling unite with other B Corps to fulfill a common purpose — to continue serving the best interests of local communities through the exchange of knowledge, learnings, and best practices. From discussing avenues of inclusion to transformative strategies for going green, the BFTW B Corps are changing the way we approach corporate roundtables. The focus has shifted from profits to people and planet as we work to collectively transform the global economic system to benefit all people and all communities across the world.

View the full Best For The World 2021 list on bcorporation.net.

About Big Sky Recycling

Big Sky Recycling is dedicated to reducing e-waste by providing a simple and secure cell phone recycling program. Big Sky Recycling also donates its profits to a variety of causes from nonprofit organizations, including supporting soldiers overseas, planting trees and feeding hungry children.

