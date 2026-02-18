Creative Shop Elevates Steve Street to Chief Creative Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, creative agency Big Spaceship announces the restoration of its original name following a period operating under the abbreviated brand SPCSHP. The decision reflects a renewed focus on global clarity, long-standing brand equity, and the agency's expanded role within MSQ's international creative network.

"Big Spaceship has accumulated significant brand equity over 25 years of work, culture, and client relationships," said Taryn Crouthers, Chief Executive Officer at Big Spaceship. "As our global footprint and capabilities within MSQ have expanded, clarity, recall, and accessibility became increasingly important. Restoring the name reflects our confidence in what we've built and where we're going."

Founded in 2000 by Michael Lebowitz, Big Spaceship has spent more than 25 years building a reputation for innovation at the intersection of strategy, creativity, and technology. The return to the original name aligns the agency's external identity with its market perception and operational reality as a scaled, global creative partner.

The move follows a strategic review of the agency's positioning across client, partner, and talent ecosystems worldwide. As part of MSQ's global creative network, Big Spaceship now operates within a broader international context, where brand recognition, pronunciation, and searchability play a critical role in maintaining consistency, strengthening market presence, and supporting long-term growth.

Technology, AI, and Creative Operations

Over the past year, Big Spaceship and MSQ have introduced a suite of new, AI-enabled offerings designed to modernize how brands move from insight to execution. The agency has developed a tech-enabled creative operating system that integrates directly with client marketing, data, and production environments, applying AI-driven workflows across research, strategy, creative development, and performance optimization.

At the core of this platform is a "creative spine," a continuous learning framework that incorporates real-time cultural signals, audience behavior, and campaign performance data to inform and adapt work across channels and markets. Complementing this infrastructure, Big Spaceship's "Explore Pods" offer short-form, cross-functional engagements that bring together strategy, creative, production, and technology teams to address specific business challenges, enabling faster delivery, greater operational efficiency, and scalable creative solutions without compromising craft or brand consistency.

Leadership Update

In tandem with the name restoration, Big Spaceship announced the appointment of Steve Street as Chief Creative Officer. Street has been with the agency since 2016 and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Executive Creative Director, where he led creative across a number of the agency's most ambitious global initiatives and platform-based brand programs.

"Big Spaceship is building a creative system that allows ideas to move faster and further than traditional agency models," said Street. "That opens new possibilities for how brands tell stories, design experiences, and connect with people in a constantly changing cultural and technological landscape. The agencies that will lead the next decade are the ones that can anticipate change and act decisively, and that's the environment we are building here."

The agency operates two proprietary cultural intelligence platforms designed to inform strategic and creative decision-making. Internet Brunch is a daily newsletter read by more than 10,000 marketers and brand leaders, curating emerging trends and shifts in digital culture. Reveal is a generational insights platform that helps partners identify changes in behavior, values, and media consumption before they reach the mainstream.

Brutally Honest Release

To announce the name restoration, Big Spaceship deployed a deliberately direct and self-reflective press release designed to test how transparency and tone influence brand perception in the creative and marketing community. The announcement departed from conventional corporate messaging in favor of a more candid, plainspoken narrative that acknowledged both the intent behind the abbreviated SPCSHP name and the market's response to it. This approach was positioned as a broader communications experiment, reinforcing the agency's cultural commitment to clarity, responsiveness, and learning in public. By treating its own brand as a live case study, Big Spaceship demonstrated the same strategic rigor, audience awareness, and creative experimentation it applies to the brands it serves, generating positive sentiment and nearly two million impressions.

Big Spaceship's updated brand platform and website are live today at BigSpaceship.com.

About Big Spaceship

Big Spaceship is a creative agency built for exploration. The agency partners with brands to develop integrated work and native storytelling at scale through a tech-enabled operating system that connects strategy, creativity, production, and technology. As part of MSQ's global network, Big Spaceship serves clients including Chase, Allergan, EWS/Paze, and Dropbox. For more information, visit BigSpaceship.com .

