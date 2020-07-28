Big Strides: Impactful Broker-Dealer and RIA, Vanderbilt Financial Group, Hits Growth Surge Again

WOODBURY, N.Y., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact-focused Investment Firm, Vanderbilt Financial Group, boasts increased recruitment and business growth in the first half of 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"2020 will be a banner year for growth for Vanderbilt. While other firms have been paralyzed by the effects of the pandemic, we've continued to operate, process and expand our business across the U.S. without a hiccup. Recruitment has been at a record high with many Financial Advisors lined up to join the firm in the coming months," stated Joseph Trifiletti, President of Vanderbilt Financial Group.

Over the past few years, Vanderbilt has steadily increased their investment in the technology offered to their staff and Advisors in an effort to increase more instantaneous electronic business processing, reduce the negative environmental effects that come with physical paperwork processing, and increase the value of an Advisor's practice by being at the forefront of technology.

Stephen Distante, Vanderbilt Financial Group Founder and Chairman, explains that building out the infrastructure of the Firm's technology led to the growth seen this year so far. "Our commitment to technology has evolved out of our commitment to sustainability. Creating a technology stack and having it seamlessly integrate our back office and the financial professionals out in the field serving clients has allowed us to process business faster and more efficiently while increasingly reducing our carbon footprint. Because of this, the pandemic was business as usual – and that was our greatest recruitment tool."

Vanderbilt's explosive 2020 growth strategy includes recruiting individual Financial Advisors as well as the acquisition and expansion of Registered Investment Advisory ("RIA") firms, the fastest-growing segment of the wealth management sector according to a recent joint study by the Investment Adviser Association and National Regulatory Services. Vanderbilt recently acquired a $200M Long-Island based RIA firm that opens up new strategic relationships with Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade available exclusively through the new entity.

Below are a few of the entrepreneurial leaders who have joined the team as Financial Professionals in the first half of 2020:

William Adamski is the latest Investment Advisor to join Vanderbilt. His practice is located in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, with a focus on fee-based and retirement planning. William brings 20 years of experience in Financial Services.

Joseph Grimaldi transitioned to Vanderbilt this Spring as an Investment Professional based in Saint James, NY, on Long Island. He joins Vanderbilt from Regulus Advisors with six years of experience working directly with clients in their desire to achieve their financial goals. "In order to give my clients the best, I need to work with the best. Vanderbilt gives me the opportunity to serve my clients to the fullest."

Neil Gronowetter is the Founder and CEO of Emerald Tide Financial located in Wilton, CT. He joined Vanderbilt as a Financial Professional looking for a well-equipped Broker-Dealer to help him scale his world-class services and technology offerings.

Husband and Wife team Tom and Lynn Kachel bring to Vanderbilt a unique dynamic: Tom is a Financial Advisor and Lynn practices corporate and business law. Their practice is located in Rockville, VA and they have over 25 years of experience in Financial Services.

Milan and Vimal Madhani are a team of brothers joining us from the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. Their firm, Sentigent Financial, aims to become leading-edge Financial and Tax Advisors, customizing financial plans for retirement while focusing on identifying their deemed eight specialized wealth management needs for working families.

Jay Schurz of Kingdom Plan Financial Group joins Vanderbilt bringing over 24 years of experience. His unique practice takes a faith-based approach to Financial Planning – aligning a person's beliefs with their investments. Jay is a Pastor, Certified Kingdom Advisor™, Certified Stewardship Instructor, and host of the podcast "Revolutionary Stewardship".

David Stewart is one of the most recent Investment Advisors to join us from the Northeast – his practice is located in Darien, Connecticut, where he serves clients across the Tri-state area. David's areas of focus include specifically employing a Multi-Asset Strategy which utilizes a research-driven process rooted in strategic asset allocation with the goal of preserving capital first and striving for return second.

Daniel Ward is the first Financial Advisor to join all the way from Honolulu, Hawaii. With the addition of the Hawaiian Islands, Vanderbilt Financial Group now has Advisors in 24 states throughout the U.S.

About Vanderbilt Financial Group: Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as "The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm" for their commitment to providing Financial Advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt's commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. Under the leadership of the impactful husband and wife team, Steve and Heidi Distante, Vanderbilt's culture has garnered awards such as being named one of the Best Places to Work on Long Island for 2018 and 2019, the Future50 and Corporate Culture Awards from SmartCEO, as well as being recognized as one of the finest run companies by the Management Action Plan (M.A.P.) organization.

