Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc. Announces New Partnership With Ethos Asset Management

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc. (BSH) announced a new long-term strategic financing partnership with Ethos Asset Management. Ethos, a private project financing provider with global operations, has committed to providing long term capital to support Big Sun Holdings role as the global accelerator for all products, services, and values in the U.S. on behalf of HN, Inc.–formerly Hyundai BS&C Co. Ltd.

"Our partnership with Ethos allows our U.S. based businesses to expand manufacturing of 3D construction printers, production of cement ink and development of blockchain based IoT solutions to match international demand," said Michael Woods, CEO of Big Sun Holdings. "There is a universal need for infrastructure improvements and our businesses are perfectly aligned to drive improvements throughout the world."

Big Sun Holdings was established in 2020 with two subsidiaries, Black Buffalo 3D Corporation - provider of 3D construction printers and supplies, and Flash Lab Corporation - consulting and smart application IoT solutions that run on the blockchain. Over the past year, we have expanded with three additional businesses, Big Sun Modular, Big Sun Development and a soon to be announced European-based joint venture focused on tourism destinations, to provide a complete, and efficient approach to sustainable development and resiliency.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management, stated, "We are delighted to be able to support BSH through our Classic Financing Facility (CFF). We recognize the importance of the innovative real estate, blockchain, and IoT that BSH has put in place. We whole-heartedly support BSH's vision to lead the convergence of convenient, customized and secured IoT systems combined with the development of 3D construction projects."

Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc.

Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc. - the U.S. based subsidiary of HN Inc. based in South Korea - formerly Hyundai BS&C Co. Ltd. - is to increase the understanding and adoption of new technology - 3D construction printers, smart contract applications, blockchain enhanced IoT data - to improve physical and digital infrastructure needed to create smart cities and sustainable infrastructure that benefits everyday living across all economic levels throughout the globe.

For more information, visit: https://bigsunholdings.io/

Ethos Asset Management:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing. Providing financing to government and privately promoted projects in every continent and every sector, Ethos has developed a unique risk modulation model which allows them to provide financing in terms not available anywhere in traditional financial markets. Additionally, Ethos provides advice to structure projects and restructure debt. Ethos supports and develops their clients to navigate changing market environments to achieve their long-term goals with confidence.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management, is actively involved in acquiring and structuring three investment funds. He is directly involved in four business areas of the companies: resource mobilization, project financing, wealth management, and commodities trading. Mr. Santos holds a bachelor's degree in Economics, three Master's degrees in Finance, Banking Accounting and International Taxation, and a Ph.D. developer in Financial Instruments. As a reflection of his academic and professional excellence, he received the Ernst & Young Award: Best Economist (2016) and Banco de Portugal Award (2015). For more information about Ethos Asset Management, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com/.

BSH Contact:

Peter Cooperman

Head of Marketing and Strategy

[email protected]

(646) 650-5863

Ethos Contact:

Carlos Santos – CEO

[email protected]

