Big Sur AI Brings the Power of AI to Boost E-Commerce Sales for Retailers and Brands

Company Expands Reach with Presence on Google Cloud Marketplace, Offers Retailers Surge

in Conversion Rates Entering the Holiday Shopping Season

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Big Sur AI , an AI platform for e-commerce, has announced it is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, enhancing the accessibility and functionality of their AI Sales Agent platform. This collaboration aims to empower retailers and businesses to elevate their customer engagement and boost sales performance through advanced artificial intelligence.

As the 2024 holiday shopping season approaches, AI is set to dramatically transform the shopping experience. Retailers are increasingly turning to AI to boost customer satisfaction and optimize shopping journeys. Despite investing millions in marketing and resources to attract visitors to their sites, many merchants face persistently low conversion rates, typically between 1% and 4%, which have seen little improvement over the past decade. Additionally, online shopping carts are often smaller than those in physical stores. Big Sur AI is making the consumer experience more assistive, helpful, and fluid compared to traditional websites.

"We're thrilled to partner with Google Cloud to offer Big Sur AI on Google Cloud Marketplace and transform the way e-commerce businesses interact with their customers," says Vinod Kumar Ramachandran, CEO of Big Sur AI. "We believe that for retailers to succeed, they need a personalized approach to customer engagement that extends beyond the physical store, and our AI solutions are designed to make this kind of relationship seamless and automatic. Our dynamic approach not only boosts sales, but also ensures customer loyalty."

By integrating Big Sur AI with Google Cloud Marketplace , businesses can seamlessly experience the company's flagship product, AI Sales Agent, designed to replicate the knowledgeable, personalized assistance a shopper would receive in a physical store. The AI Sales Agent provides a sophisticated, conversational shopping experience, offering tailored recommendations, answering detailed product questions, and assisting with complex inquiries.

"Bringing Big Sur AI to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the AI e-Commerce platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Big Sur AI can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Big Sur AI aims to create a comprehensive AI platform that can become the backbone of a retailer's operations, integrating seamlessly with major e-commerce platforms like Shopify, Magento, and Salesforce.

For more information, visit https://bigsur.ai/ .

About Big Sur AI:

Big Sur AI is an AI-driven e-commerce platform dedicated to enhancing the customer shopping experience and driving sales performance. Founded by Vinod Kumar Ramachandran and Arnaud Weber , Big Sur AI offers cutting-edge AI solutions that transform how e-commerce companies engage with their customers.

SOURCE Big Sur AI