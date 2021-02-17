Big Sur Businesses Are Open And Accessible On California Highway 1

Early in February, several businesses reopened for outdoor dining and lodging after the state's stay at home orders lifted. Over the course of the pandemic, Monterey County residents and visitors have sought out the region for its wide open spaces, safe overnight stay options and less populated communities.

"Big Sur has a way of captivating everyone who enters the region, from its dramatic cliffside ocean views to expansive hiking trails among redwood forests," said Rob O'Keefe, president and CEO of Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau. "While Highway 1 has been impacted, Big Sur's iconic experiences, world-class lodging and incredible cuisine are still accessible and worth the trip."

Currently, travelers coming from San Luis Obispo County can access smaller coastal towns and sites in southern Monterey County including Gorda, Sand Dollar Beach and Treebones Resort Big Sur. Lucia Lodge, recently featured in the 2020 Netflix series "Ratched," will be accessible by February 22 with a temporary turnaround being constructed by Caltrans 4 miles beyond the hotel. Additionally, visitors from the south are encouraged to use Highway 101 via Highway 68 to connect to Highway 1 for access to northern Big Sur businesses and attractions.

"Big Sur is resilient," said O'Keefe. "The community has been through a lot over the last several years, but its iconic beauty and life-enhancing experiences remain. Businesses have been going above and beyond to provide safe and responsible experiences for guests, and we have a variety of resources for visitors on how to travel responsibly within Big Sur and Monterey County."

Accessible businesses and attractions include:

Garrapata State Park

Andrew Molera State Park

Big Sur River Inn

Ripplewood Resort

Glen Oaks Big Sur

Big Sur Roadhouse

Fernwood Campground & Resort

Pfeiffer Big Sur Park

Big Sur Lodge

Big Sur Bakery

Ventana Big Sur

Post Ranch Inn

Nepenthe

Henry Miller Memorial Library

Memorial Library Deetjen's Big Sur Inn

Coast Big Sur

Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park

And more

The full extent of damage to Highway 1 is still being assessed by Caltrans. Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead, use caution and stay updated on current conditions.

For more information on Big Sur businesses, travel to the area and tips on safe and responsible travel, visit here. Visit Caltrans for the latest updates on road conditions and closures. For additional travel updates impacting Monterey County, visit the Travel Advisory page on SeeMonterey.com and the state's travel advisory page.

ABOUT MONTEREY COUNTY CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU

The Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau (Monterey County CVB) is a 501c6 non-profit organization that drives tourism for Monterey County. Tourism is the largest industry on the Monterey Peninsula and the second largest in the County. The MCCVB is a partnership of the hospitality community and local governments that aims to drive business growth through compelling marketing and targeted sales initiatives that maximize the benefits of tourism to its guests, members and the community. Travel spending in Monterey County was $3.24 billion in 2019, representing a 3.3 percent increase from 2018. This $3.24 billion in visitor spending supported 27,120 jobs, contributed $296 million in total taxes and generated $153 million local tax dollars that directly benefited the community. For more information, visit www.SeeMonterey.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact

Rachel Dinbokowitz

[email protected]

831-657-6434

SOURCE Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau