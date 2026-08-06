Big Sur Deserves Big Respect

The journey along Highway 1 through Big Sur continues to evolve.

See Monterey urges visitors to plan ahead, travel thoughtfully and preserve this incredibly special path.

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To preserve a safer, smoother and more enjoyable journey through Big Sur, the County of Monterey has implemented a 12-month parking ban near Bixby Bridge. See Monterey is encouraging visitors to take The Right Path™ by planning ahead, traveling responsibly, and respecting this extraordinary landscape.

View of the coastline from Hurricane Point along Highway 1.

Travelers should expect delays this summer as it's the region's busiest season with high, pent-up travel demand in addition to multiple Caltrans improvement projects underway along Highway 1. Those who can visit midweek or during quieter times of year will find lighter traffic, while those visiting during peak season should plan ahead, build extra time into their day, and closely follow traffic laws, including no illegal roadside parking and U-turns.

The Right Path™ is See Monterey's commitment to protecting, supporting and respecting Monterey County's people, environment and wildlife for generations to come – asking visitors to follow guidelines, make sustainable choices, support local businesses and leave no trace after their visit.

While here, travelers should consider themselves part of the community, not just passing through it. Experiencing the destination like a local means taking time to explore thoughtfully and respecting the places and people that make Monterey County worth visiting.

The parking moratorium will prohibit parking near Bixby Bridge. While the bridge is iconic, it's meant to be experienced as part of the journey, not the destination itself. And Big Sur offers plenty of opportunities to experience its natural beauty. Visitors can walk Andrew Molera State Park, hike among the redwoods at Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, relax at Sand Dollar Beach, or visit lodges and restaurants that have long welcomed travelers. These destinations offer designated parking and visitor amenities, making it easy to experience Big Sur's beauty without adding to congestion at its most crowded points.

"Big Sur inspires visitors from around the world, but it's also a place that absolutely deserves care and respect," said Rob O'Keefe, President & CEO of See Monterey. "Highway 1 isn't about a single stop or photo opportunity; it's about the entire journey. We ask every visitor to plan ahead, put safety first - for themselves and others - follow local regulations, respect the communities that call Big Sur home and contribute to the preservation of this extraordinary place."

Exploring beyond iconic viewpoints reveals the depth and diversity of Monterey County. Visitors can hike Pinnacles National Park in Salinas Valley, paddle through Elkhorn Slough near Moss Landing, discover award-winning wineries in the Salinas and Carmel valleys, feel the energy at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, explore seasonal cultural exhibits or enjoy the region's agricultural heritage. Every community offers a distinct way to experience Monterey County.

The Right Path is about making simple choices that lead to richer travel experiences. Whether lingering in a Big Sur redwood grove, sharing a meal at a local restaurant, visiting a family-owned winery or cheering on a hometown team, every stop offers a deeper connection to Monterey County while also helping preserve the places that make this destination unforgettable.

About See Monterey

See Monterey is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization that drives tourism for Monterey County. Tourism is the largest industry on the Monterey Peninsula and the second largest in the county. See Monterey is a partnership of the hospitality community and local governments that aims to generate community prosperity and enrich economic vitality for Monterey County through the responsible growth of the tourism economy. In 2025, travel spending in Monterey County was $3.3 billion, supporting nearly 28,000 jobs and generating $346 million in state and local tax revenue that directly benefited the community. For more information, visit SeeMonterey.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jennifer Chiesa, Director of Public Relations

[email protected] | 707-342-3806

Sandy Huerta, Communications Specialist

[email protected] | 831-657-6413

SOURCE See Monterey