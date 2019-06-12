Big Ten Academic Alliance Selects Reprints Desk As Document Delivery Provider for Member Libraries

ENCINO, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk has entered into an agreement with the Big Ten Academic Alliance (BTAA) to streamline access to scholarly papers via Article Galaxy Scholar, Reprints Desk's academic collection. Headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, BTAA comprises the academic consortium of the universities in the Big Ten Conference plus the University of Chicago.

"At Reprints Desk, we are honored to collaborate with BTAA to supplement its interlibrary loan needs and subscriptions with easy order options, 100 percent PDF delivery, and 24/7 service and support," said Tony Landolt, Business Development at Reprints Desk. "We are thrilled to make Article Galaxy available to so many students and libraries as we continue to grow our network of academic partnerships."

Under the new agreement, the Article Galaxy Scholar collection will serve as a powerful complement to BTAA's interlibrary loan systems, optimizing scholarly content acquisition for the consortium. Article Galaxy Scholar streamlines document delivery by providing an online gateway to journal articles from 40,000 scholarly publications, as well as chapters from half a million books, at a low academic royalty rate, from dozens of leading scientific, technology and medical (STM) publishers.

BTAA's access to the Article Galaxy platform includes:

Integration with popular interlibrary loan (ILL) software such as ILLiad, RapidILL and IDS

A searchable and browsable A-Z list of participating publishers and publications

Optional secondary sourcing for articles beyond the main collection

Access to Reprints Desk's automated Open Access Filter

Reporting options and usage stats

Single-source billing

24/7 customer support

"We at the BTAA strive to provide cost-efficient, expedient and seamless resource sharing from discovery to delivery, allowing our users to focus on their research," said Melissa Eighmy Brown, Manager of University of Minnesota ILL Borrowing and Digital Delivery. "Reprints Desk Article Galaxy helps us deliver on that vision, creating significant operational efficiencies for delivering content that is not available through traditional interlibrary loan."

Member libraries should contact BTAA for more information on the purchasing agreement with Reprints Desk and special consortia pricing.

About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific research. Its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, Inc., simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, Reprints Desk's cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information on Research Solutions and Reprints Desk, visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com.

About BTAA

Headquartered in the Midwest, the Big Ten Academic Alliance is the nation's preeminent model for effective collaboration among research universities. For more than half a century, these world-class institutions have advanced their academic missions, generated unique opportunities for students and faculty, and served the common good by sharing expertise, leveraging campus resources, and collaborating on innovative programs. Governed and funded by the Provosts of the member universities, Big Ten Academic Alliance mandates are coordinated by a staff from its Champaign, Illinois headquarters. For more information on BTAA, please visit http://www.btaa.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in technology and product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.researchsolutions.com

