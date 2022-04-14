Big Thinking Leads $60M Great Meadow FCU to Tyfone

PORTLAND, Ore., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Meadow Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Granville, NY, may have only 6,000 members, but according to CEO Ryan Roberts, it thinks like a much larger institution. "We have a lot of products and services that are maybe more sophisticated than your typical credit union our size," said Roberts. "We really want to make sure that we offer products and services to our members that compete with ones they can get from much larger FIs." With that thought in mind, as the credit union's contract with its current digital banking provider came up for renewal, Roberts decided it was time to consider an upgrade. Great Meadow ultimately chose Tyfone to provide its members with an improved omnichannel digital banking experience.

Just as important as the technology, Roberts said he was looking for a solid partner. "The idea of a true partner is big for us," said Roberts. "Everybody says they're a partner, but are they just a vendor that says they're a partner or do they really want to act and operate like a partner and have a partnership relationship with us even at our size? Tyfone made it clear from the outset that they wanted to be our partner."

Tyfone also excelled on the technology front. "We want to make sure that we have the ability to integrate with best-of-best of breed products now and down the road," added Roberts. "That's very important to us. We've never been a credit union to buy a product where you only get what's in the box."

"To compete and thrive in today's frenetic marketplace, smaller institutions need to think like their larger rivals and match them at the technology level," said Dr. Siva Narendra, Tyfone's CEO. "Great Meadow embodies this spirit of constant innovation that's so important. We're truly proud to be their partner."

