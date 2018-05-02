Big Trailer Rentals of Texas Expands into Quinlan, Texas

QUINLAN, Texas, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A trailer rental company based out of Winchester, California has seen rapid growth since it first opened two locations in 2015 and has announced the opening of its third location in East Texas.

"We enable our customers to rent large trailers that cannot be found at your local rental store. Big Trailer Rentals of Texas saves companies and individuals from investing large amounts of money on trailers they may only need for a short period of time," said Manager, Justin Quick.

The success of Big Trailer Rentals of Texas is driven by the demand for large trailer rentals. The company only offers large enclosed and flatbed trailer rentals. These big trailers begin at around 20 to 40 feet in length and everything in between. Their inventory includes bumper pull and gooseneck flatbed trailer rental options; such as, car haulers and deckover equipment trailers.

This specialty makes Big Trailer Rentals of Texas one of the first companies exclusive to such a unique market on a national scale.

"Focusing solely on trailer rental services has proven to be a niche business. Our approach to the rental process is unparalleled to the common practices in the rental industry. We have set the bar high with strict protocols for safety inspections and cosmetic appeal so that our customers are proud to pull one of our trailers," said owner, Brad Borst.

Big Trailer Rentals of Texas' customers run the gamut. Their customers use them for everything from hotshot services to hauling vehicles, heavy equipment, and supplies. The company has national customer base that continues to grow by leaps and bounds.

About Big Trailer Rentals of Texas

Big Trailer Rentals of Texas is a family-owned and operated business, one of the first that specializes in large enclosed and flatbed trailer rentals. The company operates three locations, one in Winchester, California, one in Quinlan, Texas and another in Greeley, Colorado.

To learn more about Big Trailer Rentals of Texas or their new location, contact Justin Quick at 469-343-2125 or 194394@email4pr.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-trailer-rentals-of-texas-expands-into-quinlan-texas-300641018.html

SOURCE Big Trailer Rentals of Texas

Related Links

http://www.bigtrailerrentalsoftexas.com

