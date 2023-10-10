Big Tree Cloud Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: PLTN)

SHENZHEN, China and NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Tree Cloud International Group Limited ("Big Tree Cloud" or the "Company"), a company devoted to the development, production and sales of personal care products and other consumer goods in China, and Plutonian Acquisition Corp. ("Plutonian") (Nasdaq: PLTN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") that will result in Big Tree Cloud to be operated under a holding entity named Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited, an exempted company incorporated in Cayman Islands ("PubCo") and to be traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction reflects an initial equity value of approximately US$500 million.

Founded in 2020, Big Tree Cloud has established itself as a dynamic and innovative consumer-oriented company committed to improving the lives of modern, health-conscious, and independent consumers through high-quality personal care products and consumer goods with a focus on a feminine hygiene products. At the core of its mission lies a dedication to the development, production and distribution of personal care items. Big Tree Cloud's consumer-to-manufacturer model has integrated its online and offline operations for an omni-channel sales model, and fostered an active community that contributes valuable feedback and product suggestions. This interaction with consumers is instrumental in shaping product development strategies and delivering premium products tailored to their personal care needs.

Big Tree Cloud's product portfolio places a strong emphasis on feminine hygiene products with its sterilized feminine pads and menstrual pants. The Company recognizes the increasing awareness among health-conscious consumers in China who seek quality, comfort, sanitary, and high-functionality in feminine hygiene products. Big Tree Cloud has positioned itself as a pioneer in meeting these demands through innovative sterilization technology, advanced absorbent core structures, and anti-leakage designs, all of which aimed at enhancing consumer satisfaction. The Company's comprehensive business strategy spans research and development, production, and marketing and enables it to offer a complete range of high-quality products to consumers.

Management Commentary

Mr. Wenquan Zhu, the founder and chairman of the board of Big Tree Cloud, stated that "this transaction marks a significant milestone in our journey towards providing better personal and hygienic care for families in China and around the world. We are proud of our achievements since our inception in 2020 and are thrilled about the growth opportunities that lie ahead. The proposed business combination with Plutonian Acquisition Corp. will enable us to accelerate our effort of accomplishing our mission of offering premium personal care products to consumers and expanding our product portfolio beyond feminine care. We are confident that this strategic move will enhance our market presence and further establish Big Tree Cloud as a trusted and innovative brand."

"We are excited to complete this business combination between Plutonian and Big Tree Cloud. The Plutonian team is honored to be part of this landmark occasion," said Wei Kwang Ng, CEO of Plutonian. "The entire exceptional management team at Big Tree Cloud continues to execute on their robust growth plans and strategy, with multiple compelling dynamics in the consumer goods industry, we firmly believe that Big Tree Cloud as a public company has the right model and technology to leverage its experience and platform to create shareholder value."

Transaction Overview

The Proposed Transaction values the combined company upon the closing of the Proposed Transaction ("Combined Company") at an implied pro forma pre-money enterprise value of approximately US$500,000,000, at a price of US$10.00 per share. Upon closing, the current shareholder of Big Tree Cloud will retain a majority of the outstanding shares of the Combined Business and Big Tree Cloud will designate a majority of the proposed directors for the Combined Company's board.

Proceeds from the Proposed Transaction are expected to be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The board of directors of both Big Tree Cloud and Plutonian have unanimously approved the Proposed Transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024, subject to, among other things, approval by the shareholders of Plutonian and Big Tree Cloud, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, including a registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement") to be filed by the PubCo being declared effective by the SEC, and the listing application of the PubCo being approved by the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

Additional information about the Proposed Transaction, including a copy of the Merger Agreement, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Plutonian with the SEC and available at https://www.sec.gov/.

Advisors

Paul Hastings LLP, Commerce & Finance Law Offices and Maples Group are serving as legal counsel to Big Tree Cloud. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. and Global Law Office are serving as legal counsel to Plutonian.

About Big Tree Cloud

Big Tree Cloud is a consumer-oriented, mission-driven, and technology-empowered company dedicated to the development, production and sales of personal care products and other consumer goods in China. Founded in 2020, Big Tree Cloud is committed to delivering high-quality products that cater to the needs of modern, health-conscious, and independent consumers. Big Tree Cloud's innovative approach and strong community engagement set it apart in the industry, making it a trusted brand in the personal care market.

About Plutonian Acquisition Corp.

Plutonian is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the ability to complete the Proposed Transaction, obtain shareholder approval, and other closing conditions. The forward-looking statements represent the views of Plutonian and Big Tree Cloud as of the date of this press release.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Proposed Transaction, a registration statement on Form F-4 will be filed with the SEC, which will include proxy statements and a prospectus. Shareholders may obtain copies of these documents at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov.

Participants in Solicitation

Plutonian, Big Tree Cloud and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Plutonian's shareholders in connection with the Proposed Transaction. Information regarding the participants will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Transaction, and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Plutonian, Big Tree Cloud or the Combined Company, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

No Assurances

There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed, nor can there be any assurance, if the Proposed Transaction is completed, that the potential benefits of the Proposed Transaction will be realized.

