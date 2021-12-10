Big Trend Occurring in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Is The Shift Towards Combination Therapy

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Ongoing advancements in cancer research continue to lead to the introduction of newer and better treatment options including drug therapies. The provision of newer drugs and treatments is expected to improve the diagnostic and treatment rate for triple-negative breast cancer. Some of the recent clinical efforts are being targeted at the molecular level characterization of triple-negative breast cancer across emerging therapeutic targets such as epigenetic proteins, PARP1, androgen receptors, receptor and non-receptor tyrosine kinases, and immune checkpoints. These initiatives are anticipated to boost revenue growth of the triple-negative breast cancer treatment market. In a new research study, Persistence Market Research estimates the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market revenue to cross US$ 720 Mn by 2026 from an estimated valuation of just under US$ 505 Mn in 2018. This is indicative of a CAGR of 4.7% during the period 2018 to 2026. The report said: "Development of generics is another key opportunity area in the triple-negative breast cancer treatment market. With the rapidly expanding number of cancer cases across the world, there is a need for effective cancer management, including the provision of better and more efficient drugs. Developing economies are faced with challenges on several fronts including paucity of funds and lack of proper treatment options, calling for more innovative approaches to affordable healthcare. Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX), ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN), Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR), BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX).

The article continued: "One of the biggest trends being observed in the global market for triple-negative breast cancer treatment is the shift towards combination therapy. Companies in the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market are conducting clinical trials for combination therapies by collaborating with other players in the market. Combination therapies are the latest innovation in the field of oncology and the combination of therapeutic drugs with chemotherapy is said to be an effective protocol for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. Another huge trend in the triple-negative breast cancer treatment market is the emergence of nanotechnology as an efficient tool in the clinical management of critical diseases such as triple-negative breast cancer. It has been observed that the combination of gold nanoparticles and folic acid results in higher cell entry rate in both in-vitro and in-vivo models, indicative of the fact that folate receptors are effective targeted therapies for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. Nanoparticles facilitate systematic and efficient delivery of drugs and agents to the site of the tumor. Advanced R&D in nanotechnology and nano medicine is one of the top trends likely to impact the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market in the years to come."

Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) BREAKING NEWS: Oncolytics Biotech® Presents Positive Interim Safety Update from Phase 2 Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Trial at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium - Oncolytics Biotech® announced a positive interim safety update from the investigator-sponsored, phase 2 IRENE trial in a poster presentation at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

The IRENE trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pelareorep in combination with Incyte's anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor retifanlimab for second- or third-line treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). Safety data from the trial show that the combination has been well-tolerated, as no safety concerns have been noted in any of the five patients enrolled in the trial at the time of reporting. The trial remains ongoing and will continue to enroll patients at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Mridula George, M.D., Medical Oncologist, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and principal investigator of the trial commented, "Checkpoint inhibitors benefit only a minority of TNBC patients due to immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments (TMEs) and poor PD-L1 expression. Prior clinical studies have shown that pelareorep upregulates tumor PD-L1 expression and reverses immunosuppressive TMEs. These findings suggest that pelareorep can address a pressing unmet need in TNBC by synergizing with PD-1 inhibition to increase the proportion of patients responding to therapy. We look forward to evaluating this hypothesis through the IRENE study's continued advancement and are pleased that the pelareorep-retifanlimab combination has been well-tolerated in each of the patients enrolled in the trial."

In addition to evaluating the safety and efficacy of pelareorep plus retifanlimab, IRENE is also designed to assess changes in PD-L1 expression and correlations between treatment outcomes and changes in peripheral blood T cell populations. This could provide a potential biomarker of pelareorep response that may enable the success of future registrational trials by allowing for the early identification of patients most likely to respond to therapy.

A copy of the SABCS poster titled, "IRENE study: Phase 2 study of Retifanlimab and the oncolytic virus pelareorep in metastatic triple negative breast cancer," will be available on the Posters & Publications page of Oncolytics' website (LINK) following the conclusion of the symposium. CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for ONCY at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-oncy/

Other recent developments in the biotech industry of note include:

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) recently announced that its three SARS-CoV-2 tests all detect the recently emerged Omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Initially identified in South Africa and subsequently in a number of African, European and North American countries, the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) contains approximately 30 mutations.

Hologic conducted an analysis of genetic sequences from more than 175 Omicron-infected samples obtained through GISAID (Global Initiative On Sharing All Influenza Data) and determined that none of the new mutations occur within regions of the genome targeted by Hologic's Aptima® SARS-CoV-2 Assay, Aptima® SARS-CoV-2/Flu Assay or Panther Fusion® SARS-CoV-2 Assay. Hologic has also received data from clinical users in Europe indicating that the Aptima SARS-CoV-2 assay detected Omicron COVID-19 infections in samples from inbound air travelers.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, recently announced positive top-line data from the pivotal SORAYA trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of mirvetuximab soravtansine (mirvetuximab) monotherapy in patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have been previously treated with Avastin®(bevacizumab).

"Despite advances in the platinum-sensitive setting, most patients with ovarian cancer eventually develop platinum-resistant disease, for which there are limited treatment options, especially for those patients who have previously received bevacizumab," said Robert Coleman, MD, Chief Scientific Officer of US Oncology Research and SORAYA Co-Principal Investigator. "Data from SORAYA have the potential to redefine the standard of care for patients with FRα-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as this trial has demonstrated that mirvetuximab delivers clinically meaningful benefit in this setting, with significant and durable responses and a favorable tolerability profile."

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) recently announced that it will present data at two upcoming medical meetings for two of its cytokine immuno-oncology programs: IL-2 agonist, bempegaldesleukin (BEMPEG), and IL-15 agonist, NKTR-255. The company will be presenting clinical data for BEMPEG from the ongoing PROPEL study in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) Congress in Geneva, Switzerland from December 8 to December 11, 2021. In addition, two clinical data presentations for NKTR-255 in patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies will be presented during the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia from December 11 to December 14, 2021.

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology and virology well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, recently announced that Mary Crowley Cancer Research center in Dallas, Texas is now actively screening and enrolling advanced breast cancer patients in the Phase I/IIa combination study of BriaCell's lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte's checkpoint inhibitors, retifanlimab and epacadostat.

Dr. Minal Barve, the Executive Medical Director and Chief Medical Officer for Mary Crowley Cancer Research center and Board-Certified in medical oncology and internal medicine, will act as the clinical site's Principal Investigator. Dr. Barve will work closely with Cancer Insight, LLC to manage the clinical and regulatory aspects of the Phase I/IIa clinical trial in advanced breast cancer on behalf of BriaCell.

In addition to Mary Crowley Cancer Research center, the clinical sites at St. Joseph Health-Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, Calif. and the Cancer Center of Kansas, Wichita, Kan. are open and actively enrolling patients for BriaCell's Phase I/IIa advanced breast cancer clinical trial.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected]

- +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com