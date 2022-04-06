Big Truck Hoods Ships High-Quality New & Used Tracking Supplies in Indiana

DECATUR, Ind., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Truck Hoods is proud to announce our organization is a high-quality, trustworthy supplier of big rig trucking hoods, grilles, bumpers, headlights, and fender extensions; we provide trucking companies and individual drivers in Decatur, IN and across the continental United States with all the equipment they need in order to be successful and keep their businesses running smoothly. Capable of supplying and shipping both new and used tracking equipment and vehicle parts, Big Truck Hoods is your primary source for original equipment manufacturer quality parts fitting many different vehicle makes and models at reasonable prices.

Big Truck Hoods

It's our mission at Big Truck Hoods to curate a large, diverse inventory of heavy truck parts from a variety of well-known brands, ready to be shipped as soon as your order is placed. We understand how critical it is for independent long-haul truckers and large-scale trucking companies to have their rigs operating at high capacity. In addition to our collection of new aftermarket, used, and OEM surplus parts, we also carry our own line of Big Truck parts for your complete satisfaction and convenience. Several different brands are available from our inventory, including:

Ford

Freightliner

International

Navistar

Volvo

Kenworth

Mack

Peterbilt

Hino

GMC

Sterling

Western Star

In addition to providing a large selection of hoods, grilles, bumpers, headlights, and fender extensions, our dedicated staff are also available to help you find exactly what you need. If you have any questions or concerns about how to get your big rig operating effectively or how to best replace a malfunctioning truck part, we are available to supply expert information. We believe in passing along and sharing information on hood installations to our clients and other big rig operators, which is why we welcome any comments or problems you may encounter. It's our mission to help as many people as possible in our industry! Individuals and companies nationwide can view our inventory, place and track their orders online.

Learn more about Big Truck Hoods and our inventory of truck parts at bigtruckhoods.com .

About Big Truck Hoods:

Big Truck Hoods is an organization dedicated to providing new aftermarket, good used, and OEM surplus hoods, grilles, bumpers, headlights, and fender extensions for individual truckings and trucking companies. With a variety of well-known, trusted brands in our inventory, we are capable of providing clients with any automotive equipment parts they need to be successful. Orders can be placed online and shipping is available in 48 states. Find out more at bigtruckhoods.com .

Contact:

Micah Rauch

260-440-2101

[email protected]

SOURCE Big Truck Hoods