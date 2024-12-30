Big Updates! HitPaw Edimakor V3.4.0 Released with AI Voice Changer and Updated AI Features

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw Edimakor, a powerful video editor known for its AI-driven tools, has released version 3.4.0. This major update introduces a new AI voice changer that allows users to easily modify voice pitch, tone, and apply various effects to add a creative edge to their videos. It also enhances user-friendly features and a range of AI-driven features that redefine the content creation process.

What's New in HitPaw Edimakor V3.4.0

HitPaw Edimakor V3.4.0 Released with AI Voice Changer and Updated AI Features

New AI Voice Changer

Edimakor introduces its exciting new AI Voice Changer, enabling users to effortlessly transform voice tones and explore creative effects. With over 50 popular voice-changing options, including Santa Claus, ET, Mario, Barbie, and Sheldon, you can easily make your voice sound funny, cute, or professional. This feature enhances creativity, making content creation more engaging and offering the freedom to express your ideas in any way you desire.

The AI Voice Changer is versatile and suitable for a range of scenarios, including:

Entertainment Content : Add a fun twist to your videos or audio projects.

: Add a fun twist to your videos or audio projects. Teaching Videos : Enhance engagement with customized voice effects.

: Enhance engagement with customized voice effects. Business Presentations : Achieve a polished, professional tone.

: Achieve a polished, professional tone. Storytelling : Bring characters to life with unique voice transformations.

: Bring characters to life with unique voice transformations. Gaming: Add personality to streams or in-game communication.

Other Enhanced AI features

Edimakor also enhances its popular AI features, enhancing functionality and performance to provide even more powerful tools for seamless video editing and content creation.

AI Subtitle Generator

Introducing word-by-word subtitle styles, support for 40+ languages, including Tamil, Urdu, Malay, and more, along with automatic script-to-subtitle splitting, enhancing subtitle display, global video localization, and production efficiency.

Text-to-Speech

Supporting over 40 languages and more than 300 professional voice tones, makes it exceptionally well-suited for advertisements, video production, and various other scenarios, guaranteeing accurate emotional expression and seamless delivery.

AI Video Generator

By expanding the AI automatic resource matching library, users only need to operate simply to create high-quality works with one click. It not only saves time and energy, but also improves creative efficiency, allowing more people to easily realize their creative dreams.

Pricing & Availability

HitPaw Edimakor V3.4.0 is available with flexible licensing options, and monthly, yearly, and lifetime subscriptions are available with the software. It is also more affordable for budgets of all kinds, thanks to discounts and Christmas offers of up to 30% off.

About HitPaw Edimakor

HitPaw Edimakor V3.4.0 seamlessly blends powerful features with cutting-edge AI innovations, making it easy for professionals and amateurs to edit videos. Whether you're producing social media content or making professional-grade videos, this update provides a smooth and efficient experience. With more advanced AI tools such as AI Avatar, AI Background Remover, Screen Recorder, and AI Audio Remover, Edimakor elevates your video creation process, making it easy and efficient for users of all skill levels to create high-quality videos.

For more information about HitPaw Edimakor V3.4.0, visit https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/

