BIG VENTI's 'How to Be a Boss' Album Debuts in the Top 5 on iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Charts Alongside Eminem

Rising rap star joins hip hop legend in the top ranks with innovative and authentic sound.

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging artist and trendsetter BIG VENTI celebrates a significant milestone as his latest album, "How To Be A Boss," debuted in the Top 5 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap charts. Sharing the limelight with iconic rapper Eminem, whose hit single "Houdini" set the charts ablaze, BIG VENTI stands out as the only other artist to secure a spot in the top five. This placement further showcased the album's immediate impact and widespread appeal.

How To Be A Boss Album Cover

A noteworthy moment in BIG VENTI's career was highlighted by a popular Facebook fan page dedicated to Eminem. The page posted an image featuring "How To Be A Boss" alongside timeless hip-hop classics like "The Marshall Mathers LP," marking a proud moment for BIG VENTI and his fans. This recognition underscores the album's resonance with listeners and its place among celebrated hip-hop records.

Released through the popular Hollywood label Party Hills Music, "How To Be A Boss" has not only made waves in the hip-hop/rap category but also charted within the top 100 albums across all genres on iTunes. This achievement reflects BIG VENTI's versatility and his ability to captivate a diverse audience.

About BIG VENTI

Based in Los Angeles, BIG VENTI is a dynamic recording artist, entrepreneur, and cultural influencer. As the founder of Party Hills Music and the creator of the "Party Hills Idol" competition, he has cultivated a thriving community of artists and fans. His signature sound, characterized by bass-driven, raspy rap vocals, and his witty lyrics and double-time flows, have earned him a loyal following. BIG VENTI's music seamlessly blends elements of Rap, Trap, and Dance, resulting in a distinctive and energetic sound that resonates with fans of Rick Ross, Future, and DaBaby.

BIG VENTI's debut rap album, "PARTY HILLS," marked his entry into the music scene with a #4 spot on iTunes. He continued to showcase his range with his dance album, "BY THE WAY," which topped the iTunes Dance chart. His latest achievement with "How To Be A Boss," debuting at #5 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap chart, solidifies his growing influence in the industry.

"Bosses recognize bosses. Big salute to Eminem for flooding the charts with his albums. It's an honor to be alongside a legend" BIG VENTI commented, encapsulating the essence of his new album.

Cultural Impact and Future Prospects

Beyond his musical endeavors, BIG VENTI has made significant contributions to the cultural landscape. As the owner and chief designer of Party Hills Apparel, his bold and original style has become synonymous with the brand. His upcoming collaboration with industry heavyweight The Game further highlights his influence and reach.

BIG VENTI's music has been featured in renowned publications such as Lyrical Lemonade, This Is 50, and YourEDM. He has performed at venues across the nation and has been interviewed on platforms like Anghami Live Radio, with his hit song "PARTY HILLS" in rotation on Virgin Radio.

As BIG VENTI continues to innovate and inspire, fans can expect more groundbreaking projects from this multifaceted artist. The second half of 2024 and 2025 promise to be monumental as his profile continues to rise in the hip-hop world and beyond.

For more information about BIG VENTI and his latest release, "How To Be A Boss," visit www.instagram.com/bigventi. Stream or purchase the album using your preferred platform at www.howtobeabossalbum.com.

