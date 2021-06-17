Big Victory in Europe for SPI Group

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPI Group, global wine and spirits brand, today announced that the Hague District Court has issued a ruling in a case involving rights to Stolichnaya and Moskovskaya in 13 European countries. In a first instance decision, SPI has won in 8 out of 13 countries (Switzerland, France, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Poland and Italy), leaving only 5 to left to deal with on appeal.

While there are certain aspects in the decision which SPI Group does not agree with, SPI is encouraged overall that things in the Netherlands are finally moving in the right direction.

This is a decision in the first instance only, and SPI believes that it will ultimately prevail in the remaining 5 jurisdictions.The claims brought on behalf of the Russian Federation are without merit, and despite the more than 20-year global attack on the company, SPI Group and its affiliates own the trademarks in approximately 180 countries.

About SPI Group

SPI Group, founded in 1997 is headquartered in Luxembourg. We operate in over 170 markets and are one of the world's most dynamic wines and spirits organizations active in the production, sale and distribution of more than 380 brands – such as the iconic Stolichnaya® Vodka range, elit™ Vodka and Moskovskaya®. The group also operates a network of 70 alcohol retail shops, develops large-scale real estate projects and farms ca.5,600 hectares of agricultural land. Our core company is Stoli® Group, one of the world's leading premium international spirits businesses, led by the original international premium vodka, Stolichnaya®. We are an independent company with offices in 36 countries – with key locations in the USA, UK, Switzerland, and Cyprus -- and at our production facilities in Russia, Latvia, Italy, Argentina and the United States.

