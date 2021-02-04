BIG Vision Foundation Files Lawsuit Against the County of Berks

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 3, 2021, BIG Vision Foundation, which for over thirty years has served the Berks County community through youth sports, filed a lawsuit against Berks County, the Berks County Board of Commissioners, and Berks County Solicitor Christine M. Sadler for their unlawful and defamatory efforts to destroy BIG Vision's business relationships.

Michael H. McGinley, Attorney for BIG Vision Foundation Former BIG Vision Sports Complex

For decades BIG Vision's baseball and softball tournaments promoted the values of teamwork and sportsmanship, while creating millions of dollars of economic activity in Berks County. Rather than support and promote those benefits, the County and Ms. Sadler went to extreme lengths to harass and undermine the charity's efforts.

BIG Vision is represented by Michael H. McGinley, who played baseball for the Berkshire Baseball Club in 2001, and is now a litigation partner in Dechert LLP's Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., offices. Mr. McGinley was raised in Berks County and graduated from Muhlenberg High School. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and his law degree from Harvard Law School. He has served as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justices Samuel A. Alito, Jr. and Neil M. Gorsuch, and he served in the White House as an Associate Counsel to the President.

"As an alumnus of Berkshire Baseball, I am astonished that Berks County and Ms. Sadler would go to such extreme lengths to defame and attack a charitable organization that improved the lives of thousands of young people and created millions of dollars in economic growth for the County," said Mr. McGinley. "Ms. Sadler and the Commissioners seem to have placed a petty personal grudge above the good of the County, and we plan to hold them accountable for their unlawful conduct."

BIG Vision is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve children's lives through sports. For over thirty years, BIG Vision, formerly known as Berkshire Baseball & Softball Club, has hosted tournaments and sponsored baseball and softball teams at little or no cost to players and their families, in order to provide youth the opportunity to learn the values of teamwork and sportsmanship, regardless of their means.

