Big Wave Systems Secures Contract to Support Covered California Consumers

News provided by

Big Wave Systems, LLC

18 Oct, 2023, 14:11 ET

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Wave Systems, developer of the Help On Demand intelligent lead distribution system, is proud to announce that it has recently been awarded a significant contract for the State of California as part of a program to enhance Covered California's ability to provide support for consumers looking for health insurance via the state-based insurance exchange. 

Help On Demand, the flagship product of Big Wave Systems, is an innovative and state-of-the-art platform designed to optimize lead routing. Synapse, the technology behind the Help On Demand product, harnesses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to intelligently match consumers with the most suitable healthcare brokers, ensuring that individuals receive the timely and personalized assistance they require to purchase their healthcare plans.

"We are thrilled to continue as the technology partner for Covered California's lead and referral distribution needs," said John Kurath CEO of Big Wave Systems. "Help On Demand represents a new era in lead management, providing an unparalleled level of precision and efficiency. This collaboration empowers Covered California to efficiently connect individuals with a certified health insurance enroller that can provide them with the assistance they need, ultimately enhancing their overall experience."

The state of California has long been at the forefront of technological innovation. The partnership between Big Wave Systems and Covered California is a testament to the commitment of both organizations to drive positive change and deliver a higher standard of care to the state's residents using the state-based exchange.

Big Wave Systems is excited to continue its journey with Covered California, and the company remains dedicated to driving innovation in lead distribution technology to improve the health insurance experience for individuals.

About Big Wave Systems:
Big Wave Systems transforms businesses through technology. Anchored by its proprietary Synapse technology, Big Wave specializes in intelligent lead distribution, revolutionizing how organizations capitalize on opportunities. Their dedicated team of experts has a client-centric approach, to ensure its solutions are tailored to fit each client's business needs and configured to drive growth. The technology is now powering many of the health insurance exchanges across the country. To learn more, visit BigWaveSystems.com.

SOURCE Big Wave Systems, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.