Big Wave Systems Unveils Consent On Demand: A Cutting-Edge E-Signature and Digital Approval Solution

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Wave Systems, the developers behind the acclaimed Help On Demand platform, proudly announce the launch of their latest innovation, Consent On Demand. This cutting-edge solution is designed to streamline e-signature and client approval processes, making it easier for businesses to manage digital approvals, change order confirmations, and written consents in real-time.

As organizations face increasing challenges in obtaining signed approvals, Consent On Demand offers an intuitive and comprehensive platform for managing e-signatures and approvals. This tool helps businesses efficiently track, store, and verify consent-driven interactions, ultimately enhancing customer trust and operational transparency.

"What makes Consent On Demand stand out in the e-signature space is its ease of use across devices—whether on a phone, computer, or tablet—combined with its affordability," says John Kurath, CEO of Big Wave Systems. "Businesses need an agile product that simplifies the process without burdening them with complicated document uploads or high costs."

Originally developed to help insurance agents swiftly secure approvals for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Medicare such as Broker of Record changes, Scope of Appointment, and CMS Model Consent Form, Consent On Demand has since expanded its capabilities. Its user-friendly interface is now applied across a variety of industries for purposes such as change order approvals, repair authorizations, media releases, liability waivers, and other e-signature-driven transactions. This adaptability has led to its adoption in industries ranging from remodeling and construction to IT support, advertising agencies, graphic design, social media content creation, and beyond.

About Big Wave Systems:

Big Wave Systems transforms businesses through innovative technology. Anchored by its proprietary Synapse technology, the company helps organizations capitalize on new opportunities by providing tailored solutions that meet their specific business needs. Big Wave Systems' technology is driving the efficiency of numerous health insurance exchanges across the country, and its latest e-signature solution, Consent On Demand, is set to transform how businesses handle digital approvals and consent management. To learn more, visit www.consentondemand.com.

SOURCE Big Wave Systems, LLC