Big Wave Wireless deploys RADWIN's JET DUO to deliver 100Mbps service to underserved neighborhoods in Lucas, Texas

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN (www.radwin.com), a leading global wireless broadband solutions provider, today announced that Big Wave Wireless deployed RADWIN's JET DUO 5GHz 1.5Gbps dual carrier base station and Smart-Node to service poorly served neighborhoods in Lucas, Texas. RADWIN products were supplied by local US distributor Connectronics.

Big Wave Wireless, LLC is a local wireless service provider, and as long-time residents of Lucas, they care about their community and their commitment to delivering a quality service to each of their subscribers. With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic there has been an increase in demand for greater bandwidth to better support work and schooling from home. For this reason, Big Wave Wireless designed and launched a broadband solution to cover 3 neighborhoods where previous broadband internet options were limited.

Amye Mercer, President, Big Wave Wireless, LLC said, "Many of the homeowners within the neighborhood would have required personal broadband towers to reach line-of-sight to our existing macro site. By using JET DUO, we can now service multiple neighborhoods from a close single tower, using minimal equipment. By deploying JET DUO, we were able to mitigate interference from other co-located tower sites and deliver over 100 Mbps speeds to our customers. This is a game-changer for many in our community who have previously struggled with bandwidth issues."

Reinhard Florin, RADWIN General Manager of US & Canada said, "Big Wave Wireless launched their network in December 2019 with a complete RADWIN greenfield build to better support their community. We were delighted when they later chose JET DUO, a 1.5Gbps dual carrier base station, to upgrade the service in underserved neighborhoods and deliver a quality service to their community. RADWIN is committed to working with service providers and address their growing demand for broadband to support WFH, online education and tele-health."

About RADWIN

RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver blazing fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies, RADWIN's solutions are equipped with powerful OSS solution that support all operational aspects of the network lifecycle and enable operation in the toughest conditions including interference and nLOS. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, access, private network connectivity and broadband on the move for rail and metro trains.

