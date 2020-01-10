Big win for Orlando Health Network

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando Health Network produced more than $33 million in combined savings in calendar year 2018 for the federal government's Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) and through other commercial insurer partnerships, representing a big win for the largest clinically integrated network operating in the southeast United States.

The network, which is part of the Orlando Health system, launched in 2013 as the first hospital-led MSSP Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the state of Florida. Since the launch, the network has also developed value-based partnerships with commercial payers including Cigna, Florida Blue, United Healthcare and Aetna. Through the ACO and other payer arrangements, physicians and healthcare providers work closely with the hospital to improve care and reduce cost for patients, and it has saved more than $123 million since inception.

"While truly very rewarding, the work of an accountable care organization can be difficult as it involves significant coordination," said John Cappleman, MD, board chairman, Orlando Health Network. "I'm very grateful for the strong collaboration demonstrated throughout our system and the results evidenced once more as we wish to deliver transformative care across Central Florida."

In 2020, the system, which boasts more than 4,600 primary care and specialty providers, is expected to surpass 212,000 covered patients. This means that approximately one in eight residents in and around the greater Orlando area will receive healthcare from this network.

"Of course, the impact we make on our patients' and their loved ones' lives is unmistakably the most meaningful part of all we do," Dr. Cappleman added. "I'm confident in saying the Orlando Health Network has enabled our practices to have a greater reach to our patients with an increased understanding of their care needs."

For more information about Orlando Health's ACO and value-based contract performance, the Orlando Health Network 2019 Value Report can be accessed online at www.OrlandoHealthNetwork.com.

About Orlando Health

Orlando Health is a $3.8 billion not-for-profit healthcare organization and a community-based network of hospitals, physician practices and outpatient care centers across Central Florida. The organization is home to the area's only Level One Trauma Centers for adults and pediatrics, and is a statutory teaching hospital system that offers both specialty and community hospitals. More than 3,100 physicians have privileges across the system, which is also one of the area's largest employers with more than 20,200 employees who serve more than 167,000 inpatients, more than 2.7 million outpatients, and more than 20,000 international patients each year. Additionally, Orlando Health provides more than $620 million in total value to the community in the form of charity care, community benefit programs and services, community building activities and more. Additional information can be found at www.orlandohealth.com.

